ACCIDENT — Kaylee Bowser found the golden goal in extra time to lead No. 4 Northern over Southern, 2-1, in overtime on Wednesday night.
The Huskies (4-1-3) scored the game’s first goal with 26:26 left in the first half when Abby Nelson found the back of the net, assisted by Emma Hostetler. However, Maggie Nickel drew Southern level with a score with 28:16 remaining, and neither team could muster a go-ahead goal during regulation.
Northern held a 9-1 edge in shots on goal and 12-3 in corner kicks.
The Huskies also played an extra-time bout two days prior against Allegany, but neither side could find the golden goal and the game ended in a 1-1 draw in Accident Monday.
Hostetler punched in a corner off the foot of Nelson with 20:06 left in the opening half to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead entering halftime. Allegany found a late equalizer off a direct free kick from Myia Miller to force overtime.
Allegany held a 10-8 edge in shots on goal and Northern had a 4-2 advantage in corner kicks.
The Campers (4-1-3) are at Southern (1-5) on Saturday at noon. Northern is at Fort Hill (0-5-1) on Monday at 4 p.m.
