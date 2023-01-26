OAKLAND — Emelee Parks made 6 of her 7 free throws in the fourth quarter, finishing with 16 points in No. 4 Southern's 44-35 home upset over No. 1 Allegany on Thursday night.
The Rams (9-7, 5-2 Western Maryland Athletic Conference) have won six games in a row and nine of their last 11. The victory put Southern in sole possession of first place in the WestMAC, a half-game ahead of Allegany (4-2) and one up on Mountain Ridge (3-2).
Southern's defense held the Campers to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters. Both teams scored 15 in the fourth quarter.
Parks led all scorers with 16 points. Carly Wilt scored eight while Gabby Stem had six for the Rams.
Avery Miller scored 13 points with nine coming in the fourth quarter. Olivia Looker scored nine points while Shylah Taylor scored seven for the Campers.
Allegany (9-4) hosts Clear Spring on Saturday at 1 p.m. Southern hosts Keyser (9-5) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Berlin 43, No. 2 Mountain Ridge 32
BERLIN, Pa. — Berlin held down Mountain Ridge on the defensive end and received double-figure scoring efforts from Jen Countryman and Grace Sechler to top the Miners on Thursday night.
Mountain Ridge (10-4) trailed 10-5 after the first quarter, 20-9 at the half and 34-20 after three quarters. Reghan Sivic shined for the Miners with eight points and seven rebounds, and Ava Tringler added seven points.
Countryman tallied 16 points and Sechler garnered 12 to pace Berlin, which controlled the paint with a 26-12 edge in that department.
"Really struggled shooting the ball, from the field and the foul line," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "But we were let down by a lack of rebounding and 18 turnovers."
Marissa Greig also had 7 rebounds for Mountain Ridge, and Sydney Snyder ended with six points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge defeated Berlin, 30-15. Makayla Ziler and Layla Miller both had 11 points to lead the Miners' JVs, which are now 8-1.
Mountain Ridge hosts Northern (8-7) on Monday at 7 p.m.
No. 3 Hampshire 39, No. 5 Keyser 37
KEYSER, W.Va. — Liz Pryor scored a basket in each quarter, but her last one on an offensive rebound beat the game-ending buzzer and lifted third-ranked Hampshire over host No. 5 Keyser Tuesday evening.
The game was tight throughout with no team leading by more than one at the breaks before Pryor's game-winner broke the 37-all tie.
Keyser's Autumn Kerchner was the game's leading scorer with 13 points. She scored all but two of her total in the third quarter.
Hannah Ault led the Trojans with 12 points, making four baskets including two of the team's four 3-pointers and she was perfect on both of her free throws.
Izzy Blomquist was next with 10 points on four field goals and two free throws and Pryor finished with eight points.
Averi Everline added 11 points for the Golden Tornado, hitting three of the team's five 3-pointers with one basket from inside the 3-point line.
The game was tied at 19 at halftime and Keyser led 11-10 after the first period and 31-30 going into the fourth.
Kiara Kesner, who finished with six points, hit the game-tying 3 late in the fourth quarter before Pryor's game-winning putback.
Keyser hosted Frankfort on Friday and Hampshire, a 53-37 winner over Moorefield on Thursday, will play the visiting Falcons on Tuesday.
Calvary 56, Faith 20
CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington recorded a 20-20 game, and Calvary avenged an earlier loss to Faith this season with a win on Tuesday evening.
“The girls came out strong and finished strong," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "This was a little revenge from a bad loss earlier in the year. The girls responded and are coming along. Bethany dominated on both ends along with Emmy (Wilson) controlling the boards.”
Carrington racked up 27 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and five steals, and Wilson also tallied a double double with 10 points and 18 boards. Syndey Weeks and Madie Robinette added seven and six points, respectively. Ava Strawderman also pulled down five rebounds.
Sereya Thomas topped the Faith scoring with seven points and Sasha Dougherty garnered five. Both hit a 3-pointer each.
Calvary (6-7) hosted Grace on Friday night and is at Cumberland Valley on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
