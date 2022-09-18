CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller scored five goals on Saturday to lead No. 5 Allegany past St. Maria Goretti, 3-1, and St. James, 2-0, at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Against Goretti, which entered the day unbeaten at 5-0, Allegany found itself in a 1-0 hole when the Gaels’ Alyssa Goetz found the back of the net unassisted with 17:23 remaining in the opening half.
The Campers found an equalizer a little less than four minutes later when Miller slotted a service from Alexa Mazuran through the goalmouth to make it 1-1 entering the intermission.
Miller notched her second goal to give Allegany the lead with 21:38 left in the contest, and she made it a hat trick with another unassisted strike with 12:51 remaining.
Allegany edged Goretti in shots on goal, 10-9. The Gaels had more corner kicks, 4-3, and fewer fouls, 5-1. Campers keeper Shylah Taylor made eight saves in net, and Goretti goalie Claire Montgomery made seven.
Against St. James, Miller again provided the offense with two first-half goals. That was all the Campers needed.
Miller gave Allegany a 1-0 lead with 3:21 left in the first half, assisted by Lya Smith, and she recorded a second goal with just 45 seconds remaining on the game clock off a pass from Adri Meadors.
Taylor and the Allegany defense kept St. James off the scoreboard all 80 minutes, as the Campers held on to a two-goal lead to improve to 3-0-1.
Allegany outshot St. James 12-2 and had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks. St. James made the game’s only foul. Taylor made two saves to notch a cleansheet. Claire Barnes made 10 stops for St. James.
Allegany is at Frankfort (1-4) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Fort Hill 1, St. James 1
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill’s Nevaeh Bunbasi scored a first-half goal, but St. James tied the score in the second half and the contest ended in a draw on Saturday.
Bunbasi found the back of the net in the 18th minute, and St. James leveled the tally around the 50-minute mark. St. James had 10 shots on goal to Fort Hill’s 6, and it held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
Fort Hill also lost to St. Maria Goretti, 6-1, on Saturday.
Fort Hill (0-3-1) hosts Southern (0-4) on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
