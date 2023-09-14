CUMBERLAND — Maddie Cannon and Avery Miller linked up for two goals, and No. 5 Allegany bested rival Fort Hill, 2-0, on Tuesday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Campers (1-3) led 1-0 at the half thanks to a Cannon goal off a Miller assisted at the 10:44 mark of the opening period.
Miller drove down the right sideline and send a line drive through the box that Cannon took out of the air with her left knee and sent it through the goalmouth.
Then, at the 12:34 mark of the second half, Cannon sent a pass down the left side to Miller, who took a touch toward the middle of the pitch and scored from 15 yards.out to the left side of the keeper.
Allegany had an edge in shots, 14-3, and corner kicks, 4-1. The Campers had two more fouls, 7-5. Alco keeper Shylah Taylor made three saves for the shutout. Lindsey Ternent made 12 stops for Fort Hill.
Alco improves to 1-1 in the Western Maryland Athletic Conference and is 1-0 in city play. Fort Hill falls to 1-2 overall, 1-1 in the city and 0-1 in the WestMAC.
