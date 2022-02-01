CUMBERLAND — No. 5 Fort Hill used a big third quarter to erase a halftime deficit, and it held on to beat Preston, 60-51, on Monday night.
Kayijah George led the Sentinel charge with 20 points, hitting on seven field goals and 4 of 6 free-throw attempts. George also made a pair of 3-pointers.
Trailing 32-26 at halftime, George scored seven points in the third to help Fort Hill outscore Preston, 16-6, to take the lead. Karli O'Neal tallied eight of her 16 points in the fourth to help the Sentinels hold on.
Carly Bennett, Alayzia Trimble and Brooklyne Noel had six rebounds each. Bennett added seven points, Olivia Looker and Trimble tallied six and Noel chipped in five.
The victory avenged a 66-60 defeat at Preston on Jan. 11.
Monday night, Preston's Carsynn Sines scored the 1,000th point of her career in the second quarter. Sines was every bit as advertised, exploding for a game-high 27 points on 12 field goals in the loss.
Leah Elliott was second on the squad with nine points.
Preston won the junior varsity game 59-23. Alauna Wilson scored a game-high 14 points for Preston, and MaeLeigh Plummer topped the Sentinels with nine.
Fort Hill (8-5) hosts Southern Fulton on Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 4 Hampshire 46, No. 3 Frankfort 45
ROMNEY, W.Va. — Kiersten King scored six of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, with her final two being the most important as she sank a shot at the buzzer to down Frankfort on Monday.
King finished second on the team in scoring to go along with eight rebounds to finish just shy of a double-double, while Hannah Ault added a team-high 15 points.
The Trojans trailed by five at the end of the first two quarters, 14-9 and 23-18, before closing the gap to three, 35-32, entering the fourth.
Frankfort's Arin Lease also had six fourth-quarter points, for half of her 12 to keep the Falcons in the game, but it wasn't enough as Ault added four to King's six and Hampshire got the final say.
Halley Smith led the Falcons with a game-high 16 points and Larae Grove added 13.
Hampshire (8-7) faces Berkeley Springs at home tonight at 6 p.m. Frankfort (10-5) hosts Allegany (5-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 50, Northern 45
FROSTBURG — Abbie Maddy and Sydney Snyder combined for 37 points, including 22 in the second half, to lead Mountain Ridge past Northern on Monday evening.
Maddy led the way with a game-high 21 points on six field goals and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line — she also had seven rebounds. Snyder tacked on 16 on six buckets, including the Miners' lone 3-pointer, and 3 of 5 from the stripe.
Snyder scored seven first-quarter points to lead the Miners to a 13-6 advantage after one, then Maddy added six in the second as they led 23-21 at halftime.
Mountain Ridge opened a nine-point lead, 39-30, entering the fourth when Maddy scored eight points and Snyder had seven in the third.
Northern clawed its way back into the game in the fourth thanks to Kylee Barnes' six points — she finished with 19 on eight field goals, including a 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 from the charity stripe — but Maddy went 5 for 8 from the foul line in the fourth to secure the win for the Miners.
Lydia Nelson was the Huskies' second-leading scorer with 11 points and McKenzie Upole added 10.
The Miners won the junior varsity game, 33-7, behind Marissa Greig's 10 points.
Mountain Ridge (7-5) puts its five-game win streak on the line at home on Thursday against No. 2 Keyser. Northern (4-10) travels to Allegany on Monday.
