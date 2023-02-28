CUMBERLAND — The adage “it’s hard to beat a team three times” has become a tiresome trope, but the phrase rang true in the region semifinals on Monday night.
Top-seeded Allegany swept fifth-seeded Fort Hill during the regular season en route to the city title and a share of the Western Maryland Athletic Conference crown.
Yet, the Sentinels made the necessary adjustments on the defensive end, as their length and athleticism frustrated a high-powered Allegany offense to spring the 55-52 upset.
“They came in confident, they knew the game plan and they communicated excellently,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said of her team. “They had each other’s back. ... We played confidently. Those seniors aren’t ready to go home yet.”
The playoff bout was a rematch of last season’s region championship that Fort Hill won 45-33.
Allegany (17-5) entered riding an eight-game winning streak, which included a 51-46 triumph at Fort Hill (10-10) on Feb. 1. The last time the two teams played atop Haystack Mountain, the Campers rolled 58-32 on Jan. 18.
Yet in the third meeting, Fort Hill frustrated Allegany throughout on offense, using its length to disrupt passing lanes and limit the Campers on the offensive glass.
The Sentinels’ key run came when they scored nine straight points to push ahead 49-39 midway through the fourth quarter.
Ella Shade and Olivia Looker drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to end the flurry, and the Campers slowly whittled down their deficit until Avery Miller got a friendly roll on a 3-pointer to bring Alco to within 53-52 with 10.7 seconds left.
Carly Bennett, who scored a Fort Hill-high 23 points, made the front end of a one-and-one before missing the second. However, Alayzia Trimble fittingly wrestled down the offensive board and made one of her two foul shots to put the Sentinels ahead 55-52 with 6.1 seconds to play.
Allegany had a look at a deep 3-pointer to tie it, but the shot was off the mark.
“Both teams played hard, it was a pretty competitive game,” Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal said, “and in the end, we just came up a little short. You have to give Fort Hill credit for that.”
While the Sentinels’ seniors played vital roles in their quarterfinal win over Northern, a freshman played a pivotal part in upsetting Allegany.
Aubry Spangler scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, but her greatest impact came on the defense, where the lanky guard notched a team-high seven deflections and blocked four shots.
“She is feisty,” coach Bennett said. “She’s very intelligent. She’s calm and level-headed. Aubry did not play like a freshman tonight, she played like a senior.”
Those deflections allowed Fort Hill to rack up 11 steals — Kayijah George accounted for seven of them. George also finished with 10 points and six dimes.
Karli O’Neal scored six points and dished out a team-high seven assists.
Allegany’s top scorers Miller and Looker still stuffed the box score — the duo finished with 23 and 14 points, respectively — but the Sentinels made them work for every point.
Miller was frequently met with two or three red jerseys at the rim on drives, and Looker was greeted by double teams every time the Campers fed her on the block during the second half.
Looker was dominant down low when she scored a trio of buckets in the second quarter to help Allegany lead 28-25 at the break. However, she was limited to just five points after halftime.
With Fort Hill’s aggressive help defense, Miller dished out a team-high eight assists to go with her eight rebounds. Looker pulled down eight boards. Shylah Taylor scored nine points.
Fort Hill held the Campers to just four offensive rebounds.
“We talked about the height difference between our team and theirs, and it’s time to capitalize on that,” coach Bennett said. “The girls really did.”
“Where they really make it hard on us is offensive rebounding, don’t get a lot of second shots because of their length,” coach O’Neal said. “So it was really important we had a good shooting night. I thought we started out shooting well, but as the game wore on, shots seemed a little harder to come by.”
For three quarters, neither team led by more than five points, which was achieved by Allegany.
Shade drilled a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to give the Campers a 15-11 edge after the first quarter. Their largest edge of the first half was 28-23.
Allegany led 36-35 going into the decider, but the advantage was short-lived, as Fort Hill recorded a pair of steals and transition scores to kick off their 9-0 burst that ended up being the difference.
While the Campers’ season comes to a close, they have nothing to hang their heads about. In addition to hardware earned during the regular season, Allegany will still likely be a contender for the area championship.
“Tonight hurts,” coach O’Neal said. “Obviously, you want more and the kids want more, but hopefully as time goes by they can realize what a great season we had. We won a lot of games. We really did a great job grinding it out and getting better as the season went on. Tonight just didn’t work out in our favor.”
Fort Hill moves on to the Class 1A West Region I final, where it’ll meet No. 2 Mountain Ridge (17-6) on Wednesday in Frostburg. The Miners won both regular-season meetings.
