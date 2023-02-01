Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are falling below freezing and residual moisture combined with areas of freezing drizzle and light snow are resulting in locally hazardous road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&