SHORT GAP, W.Va — No. 5 Frankfort held off a late rally to beat visiting No. 4 Petersburg 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcons (6-5) won despite leaving two runners on base in three consecutive innings, stranding two in the second through fourth innings.
“We’re not hitting through the order,” Frankfort head coach Duke Lantz said. “There’s four or five girls that’s hitting good. There’s holes in there, we’re leaving too many runners. We were able to beat a quality Petersburg team today, but we left too many runners on base.”
The Vikings (10-4) were shut out through four innings before a late rally fell just short of a comeback win.
“No energy from us,” Petersburg head coach Bubba Hedrick said. “We had no energy, no focus. That’s the biggest thing I’m probably disappointed with today. That carried over into our hitting and I felt like it was a lackluster performance from us.”
After a 13-0 loss to Allegany on Monday, Frankfort’s offense looked like a different team early on Tuesday.
The Falcons scored on a Raley Nestor single in the first inning. They added two runs in the second off an RBI double by Avery Noel and an RBI single by Morgan Weimer.
“To get on the board early and get up three runs, that’s always good,” Lantz said. “You want to come out and put runs on the board. Make them play from behind, we were able to do that.”
After four innings, Petersburg only put four balls in play. Both coaches said spring break has impacted their team’s energy and performance on Tuesday.
“One thing I don’t like about spring break is you’re off all day,” Hedrick said. “You kind of lay around and sometimes that’s good, sometimes that’s bad. I feel it contributed to us not having energy.”
That changed with two outs in the fifth inning. An RBI single by Addison Kitzmiller to deep center cut the Vikings deficit to 3-1.
Petersburg loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth and a two-run base hit to right center by Kylei Berg tied the game at 3-3.
“This game is a funny game,” Hedrick said. “At any moment, things can change. I’m happy we don’t quit. We’ll play the full seven, you never know till the game’s over.”
The Falcons responded in the following half-inning, also with two outs. Adison Pritts singled on a line drive to second base to retake the lead at 4-3.
“I knew we had the top of the order coming up in the sixth,” Lantz said. “That was our best opportunity to get some runs.”
While Frankfort finished with 11 hits and a win, Lantz wasn’t satisfied with his team’s effort. He criticized their lack of energy in the postgame huddle.
“They’re on spring break, so they’re out of their routine,” he said. “They’re staying up late, they’re sleeping in, probably not eating the way they normally would. I think our energy wasn’t there.”
Noel pitched a complete game for the Falcons, striking out 18 of the 30 batters she faced. She allowed seven hits, two earned runs and two walks.
“Avery was Avery,” Lantz said. “She did a very good job today. She pitched very well, she pitched herself out of some trouble.”
Noel had three hits while Weimer, Nestor and Aubrie Root each had two for Frankfort.
Olivia Kimble went three innings, allowing nine hits, three runs and two walks with four strikeouts for Petersburg.
“I really struggled with the strike zone, I thought it was tight,” Hedrick said. “We had to throw some pitches over the plate that we normally don’t. They jumped out and got some runs on us.”
Grace Carpenter and Sam Colaw finished the game. Carpenter threw two shutout innings without any hits. Colaw allowed two hits and a run. Each struck out two and did not allow any walks.
Carpenter had three hits while Kitzmiller and Berg each had two.
Frankfort hosts Southern on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Petersburg returns home to play Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“Southern’s a young team, I don’t know a lot about them,” Lantz said. “If we come out with the energy we’re supposed to and we’re able to string some hits together and score runs. Today we didn’t do those things, if we can do those things tomorrow, we can win. But we gotta do them.”
