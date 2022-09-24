SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Carson Adams scored an early goal and No. 5 Frankfort held on to defeat East Fairmont, 1-0, on Saturday.
The win ensured Frankfort (7-1-1) will be the No. 2 seed in the region behind only Fairmont Senior, which is unbeaten at 12-0-2.
Adams found the back of the net with 20:46 left in the opening half on an assist from Cam Lynch. That was all the offense Frankfort needed, as the Falcons' defense and keeper Jake Layton — who made seven saves — notched a cleansheet.
Frankfort outshot East Fairmont, 21-12, and had an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks.
The Falcons are at Keyser (0-9) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Calvary 1, Faith 0
CRESAPTOWN — Calvary dominated possession and Tristan Minnick found the goal the Eagles needed against Faith on Friday.
Luke Reed crossed a ball into the box to Sammy Scritchfield 17 minutes into the second half, and Scritchfield laid a pass off to Minnick who buried a shot into the back of the net to break the scoreless tie.
Reed was named MaxPreps Player of the Week after tallying four goals and one assist.
Calvary finished with a 14-3 edge in shots and 9-1 in corner kicks. Levi Carrington made three saves for the Eagles, and Conlan Fallier made 10 for Faith.
"We really controlled play and possession and held the ball in their half of the field," Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. "We're just having a terrible time of finishing the ball this year compared to season's past.
"Kids played well, three games in four days, so we're not quite up to par physically. We played overall good soccer. We have a really good defensive squad that keeps us in the positive side of the field, we're just not finishing balls right now."
Calvary (8-5) hosts Grace Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
