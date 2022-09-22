SHORT GAP, W.Va. — In an Area top five matchup, No. 5 Frankfort shut out No. 3 Bishop Walsh 2-0 at home on Wednesday on second-half goals by Cameron Lynch and Carson Adams.
“I thought we played very well in all aspects of the field,” Frankfort head coach Patrick Brett said.
The Falcons (6-1-1, 4-0-1 Potomac Valley Conference) combined for 16 shots including eight on goal. The Spartans (6-1-1) only combined for two shots on goal and six overall.
“We were not at our best,” Bishop Walsh head coach Ryan Dunn said. “We knew it was going to be a difficult game. We knew Frankfort is confident coming into this game. They had a really good start to the year and they were better than us today.”
The game was scoreless at halftime with Frankfort holding a 7-1 edge on shots. Adams led the Falcons in shots in the first half with three. Two of his went wide right and the other was wide left.
“I thought our defense was outstanding,” Brett said. “We marked them tight, we didn’t give them any chances.”
Both coaches mentioned how defending the Spartans’ Cam Hein was a key in the game. He was held to one shot attempt overall.
“They were sort of man marking number nine (Hein) in a way which he’s not used to yet,” Dunn said. “He had to make a bit of a mental adjustment and I’m not sure if the rest of us followed through.”
Brett mentioned the emphasis on stopping Hein early.
“We obviously made a special provision for their number nine,” Brett said. “He’s obviously an outstanding player. We changed our formation after five minutes to get a guy to man mark him and it worked. We knew if we left him space, he’d kill us. So we had to close him down and give him none.”
The Falcons took the lead in the second half on a highlight goal. Levi Sgaggero sent a long pass to Lynch who finished on a header with 31:23 left.
“It was a great free kick,” Brett said. “Cam is very good in the air, he’s a tall kid and he gets his head on the ball. He got up there, got his head on it, flicked it past the keeper. It’s something we try and do and we really executed it perfectly.”
Adams scored with 12:08 left off an assist from Lynch. It snuck inside the bottom right corner of the net.
“They never stopped,” Dunn said about Frankfort in the second half. “They were a team that’s well conditioned. They worked really hard on defense and we couldn’t hold up to their intensity on defense.”
Jake Layton started in goal for Frankfort and made four saves. Matthew Eans started for Bishop Walsh and made six saves.
The Spartans host Fort Hill at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
“We need to get back into our rhythm and play our game,” Dunn said. “Be able to think a little differently when something goes wrong in the first half.”
The Falcons will also play Saturday at 2 p.m. when they host East Fairmont.
“This is a big win for us,” Brett said. “Bishop Walsh is a very good team. They’re number three in the area. For us to knock them off as a number five was big for us. We can really go on from here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.