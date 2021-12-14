ROMNEY, W.Va. — Jenson Fields hit the game-tying jumper at the buzzer in regulation, and No. 5 Hampshire pulled away in overtime, 77-72, to down Moorefield on Tuesday afternoon.
In a rare midweek matinee in Romney, the Trojans found themselves trailing the Yellow Jackets, 60-49, with 3:43 left. Hampshire ended the game on an 12-1 run, capped by Fields’ outside jumper, and it outscored Moorefield 16-11 in the extra period to improve to 2-1.
Jordan Gray and Fields led the Trojans in overtime with eight and six points, respectively. Easton Shanholtz notched the team-high total for the game with 22 points, followed by Fields with 20 and Gray’s 19.
To get to overtime, Hampshire outscored Moorefield, 20-8, in the fourth quarter. It was a team effort, as seven different Trojans scored in the period.
Moorefield led 33-30 at halftime and 51-43 entering the fourth. Coleman Mongold was a big reason why; after tallying 15 first-half points, the senior scored nine more in the third.
However, other than Ryan McGregor, who had six in the fourth, and Karson Reed, who tallied a pair of points, Moorefield struggled to find the bottom of the net, and Hampshire capitalized to force OT.
Mongold scored a game-high 27 points to lead Moorefield, and McGregor and Dean Keplinger added 15 points apiece.
The Yellow Jackets were lethal behind the arc with 10 3-pointers: Mongold hit five, McGregor three, and Keplinger and Ronny Greist one. Hampshire buried seven, with Fields sinking three, Gray two, and Canyon Nichols and Alex Hott one.
The Trojans were 14 for 23 from the foul line and tallied 26 field goals for 77 points, and the Yellow Jackets were 9 for 14 at the line and garnered 25 buckets for 72. Hampshire was called for 18 fouls and Moorefield 17.
Hampshire (2-1) is at Bridgeport on Friday at 6 p.m. Moorefield (0-2) is at Braxton County on Friday at 6 p.m.
