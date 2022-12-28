ROMNEY, W.Va. — No. 5 Hampshire pulled away in the first quarter and never looked back in a 67-50 win on Tuesday over Grafton.
“My two biggest pros out of this was our rebounding and our transition out of that,” Hampshire had coach Daniel Alkire said. “I think the first half, we jumped, we battled on the boards. We scored our points in the first half off transition.”
The Trojans (3-3) led by as much as 20 points. The Bearcats (3-3) found some offense late but were unable to complete a comeback.
“I was not pleased, I really challenged them at halftime because I was not pleased with our effort,” Grafton head coach Michael Johnson said. “Credit to them, they really got after us. We didn’t execute on either end of the floor. That was probably the worst first half we’ve played all season.”
Leading 4-2 early in the first quarter, Hampshire went on a 12-3 run led by Jenson Fields. He scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter and also had four steals.
The Trojans led 21-5 after one quarter and shut out Grafton in the final 4:37 of the quarter.
“I don’t know if it was the pressure we put on or the rebounds,” Alkire said on what led to Hampshire’s run.
Easton Shanholtz led Hampshire defensively in the first half with two steals and two blocks. He had six of his 19 points in the first half.
“That’s huge if Easton adds that to his game,” Alkire said. “That’s the one thing we worked on this summer. He’s been working on that and it’s good that shows.”
The Trojans led 27-7 early in the second quarter. The Bearcats offense found some rhythm midway through the first half. JT Veltri scored six points including back-to-back layups.
The Bearcats scored the final eight points of the half, however, Hampshire led 36-21 at the break.
“We made a run, but when you dig a 16-point hole, we’re not at the point offensively where we can make that up,” Johnson said. “In order for us to have success, we gotta be really good defensively. Tonight we just weren’t.”
Shanholtz took over offensively for the Trojans in the third quarter. He scored nine points and added another two steals on defense. Mason Hott banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter.
“That’s Easton, he knows how to play,” Alkire said. “He knows how to get to the basket and he’s going to get downhill. He knows how to score and put the ball in. The best thing is, he doesn’t force it. There’s a lot of times he kicks it out.”
Grafton outscored Hampshire 15-8 in the fourth quarter. Harrison Maier and Dillan America each scored four points in the final quarter. Shanholtz hit two of the Trojans' three field goals in the quarter.
“We were better defensively,” Johnson said. “I tell them all the time, good defense leads to good offense. That led to some easy run out buckets. We missed a ton of bunnies right close to the bucket. Whenever you dig a hole like that, there’s no margin for error in the second half.”
Fields led all scorers with 23 points and Shanholtz had 19 for Hampshire.
“That’s what they do,” Alkire said. “They eat, sleep and breathe basketball. They’re gonna have good nights. They know how to put the ball in the basket.”
Veltri was the only Grafton scorer in double figures with 16 points.
“He settled in the second half, we challenged him at halftime,” Johnson said. “He responded the right way like we expected and like the leader he is.”
Grafton returns home on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 to play South Harrison. Hampshire travels to face Brooke on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a long season,” Johnson said of his postgame message. “It’s game six of 22. With a young basketball team like we have, we expect it’s gonna have some peaks and valleys in it. You’re gonna have nights you play well and nights you don’t play well.”
