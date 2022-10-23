KEYSER, W.Va. — Anthony Mele and Kaii Kingman scored twice each, and No. 5 Keyser crushed Moorefield, 55-19, on Friday in a must-win game to secure a postseason berth.
The Golden Tornado (5-3) entered the contest No. 15 in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings. Only the top 16 teams make the postseason in West Virginia. With top-ranked Mountain Ridge (8-0) and No. 3 Frankfort (7-1) due up to end the season, Keyser couldn’t afford a slip-up Friday.
Keyser led Moorefield (2-6), 36-0, at halftime. Mele started the Tornado onslaught with a 55-yard touchdown run with 8:36 left in the first quarter, and a 35-yard burst by Kingman made it 14-0 after one.
Mele found the end zone on another long touchdown with a 71-yard score with 8:46 left in the half. Cam Stewart caught a pass from Logan Rotruck for the two-point conversion and a 22-0 lead.
Tristen Root got in on the action with a five-yard scamper for a score with 6:12 left, and Keith Lawrence scored a touchdown on 36-yard rush to cap the first-half Keyser offense.
Jack Stanislawczyk returned the opening kickoff of the second half 88 yards for a touchdown, and he later caught a pass from Rotruck and accelerated 73 yards across the goal line. Kingman added a 68-yard touchdown run during the period.
Moorefield found the end zone three times after halftime, scoring two touchdowns in the third period and one in the fourth.
Keyser now turns to Mountain Ridge, which ended an eight-game losing streak in the head-to-head against the Tornado with a 33-8 triumph a year ago.
Petersburg 70 Clear Spring 35
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg racked up 564 yards of offense as the Vikings destroyed Clear Spring on Friday night.
Petersburg averaged 17.1 yards a play, and quarterback Bumby Van Meter had a lot to do with that. Van Meter rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, and he completed 4 of 7 passes for 114 yards and three TDs.
Star tailback Peyton Day carried the ball 13 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught two balls for 51 yards and two scores.
Through eight games, Day has rushed the ball 112 times for 1,167 yards (10.4 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns, and he’s snagged 16 passes for 324 yards and seven TDs.
Trace Rohrbaugh had a 46-yard receiving touchdown against the Blazers, and he intercepted a pass on defense.
Petersburg led Clear Spring, 14-7, after the first quarter, 42-21 at halftime and 70-28 after three quarters.
Petersburg (7-1) hosts unbeaten Tucker County (8-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.
