ORLANDO — No. 5 Keyser jumped on Merritt Island Christian early, and cruised to a 71-27 victory in the KSA Christmas tournament on Tuesday.
After falling to Avalon (Ohio) on Monday, the Golden Tornado won its first consolation bout behind double-digit efforts by Alyvia Idleman (12), Averi Everline (11) and Maddy Broadwater (11).
Keyser led 21-3 after one quarter, with Janiah Layton, Everline and Idleman scoring four points apiece. The Tornado led 37-12 at halftime and outscored Merritt 34-15 in the second half, as Idleman scored a team-high eight points following the intermission.
Summer Reid and Maddie Harvey tallied nine points each, Layton garnered eight and Alexa Shoemaker finished with seven.
Merritt was led by Hannah Forrest at six points, and RaeAnne Nevad and Lacey Fisher at five.
Keyser (4-3) faces Gulliver Prep, Florida (7-3), today at 4 p.m.
