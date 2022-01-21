KEYSER, W.Va. — The last time No. 5 Keyser lost a late lead, forcing the Golden Tornado to battle in an extra period, it didn’t turn out well for the Mineral County squad.
Against Washington on Dec. 11, a late technical foul pushed Keyser into overtime, and the Patriots came back to win 57-52.
A late 3-pointer by Olivia Looker presented a similar scenario against Fort Hill on Friday, but Keyser proved it has what it takes to regroup, holding off the Sentinels, 56-50, in overtime.
“We’ve been in that situation before and we lost,” Golden Tornado head coach Josh Blowe said. “We learned from it, we’ll live with it and we improved. Tonight we proved that we can win a close game. Even when a team comes back and makes the buzzer-beater three, or a big shot, we can battle back.”
Four Keyser (6-4) scorers finished in double figures to help the Tornado deny Fort Hill a second straight Area Top 5 victory. The Sentinels cruised past city rival No. 3 Allegany, 54-35, on Wednesday evening.
After Looker hit her massive triple to tie up the affair at 46 and send it to an extra period, the teams traded points, with Summer Reid breaking the tie and Brooklyne Noel going 2 for 2 at the line.
With the game level at 48-all, Fort Hill called a timeout with the ball and 1:47 left on the clock.
However, Reid stepped up at the top of Keyser’s defense, taking the ball from Fort Hill and turning it into a pair of transition points. From then on, the Golden Tornado made just enough free throws to fend off the Sentinels.
“I thought Summer Reid made a big steal from the backside and ripped it out, went down and made a wide-open lay-up,” Blowe said of his guard, who finished with a game-high 13 points.
Before Fort Hill made a second-half flurry — outscoring Keyser, 34-24 — the Golden Tornado took a double-digit edge thanks to their suffocating man-to-man defense.
Fort Hill led 10-8 after one, and that’s when Keyser turned up the pressure, dominating the second quarter 14-2 despite leaving several points off the board by missing easy looks.
“Came out slow in the first half, and the second half was definitely the better ball-team that I know we have,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. “Just need to learn how to come off a bus and learn how to play a game.”
Keyser got a spark from Maddie Harvey off the bench in the second quarter, who scored all 10 of her points in the period to guide the Tornado to a 22-12 halftime lead.
Despite the opening-half deficit, Carly Bennett gave Fort Hill a similar jump start to kick off the second half, tallying an old-fashioned 3-point play, a floater and a deep 3-pointer in succession to bring the Sentinels within 25-20.
Bennett distributed the ball well, too, threading the needle to find Kayijah George on a backdoor cut for a 32-all tie with 20 seconds left in the third.
“She tends to dig deep and finds whatever she has left,” coach Bennett said of Carly Bennett, who contributed a team-high 12 points. “She went in and played more aggressively, crashed the boards.
“I think she’s finally getting her legs back, she has some medical issues she’s been dealing with for over a month. Luckily, that’s getting worked out. That (sequence) was big, put us back at 0-0 at one point in the game.”
Meanwhile for Keyser, Aly Smith had a quality second half battling among the trees, as Noel and Bennett provided the Sentinels with a noticeable height advantage.
Smith scored 12 points, eight after halftime, and consistently had success finding the soft spot along the baseline of Fort Hill’s 2-3 zone.
“Aly Smith, her physicality and her presence, being undersized against some size they have,” Blowe said. “I thought she did amazing.”
With Smith finishing at the rim, and Alexa Shoemaker, who scored 11 points, making 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch, Keyser built a 46-41 lead with 1:02 left in regulation.
But Karli O’Neal sunk a clutch pull-up jumper in the midrange for Fort Hill, and after a missed Keyser free throw on a one-and-one, Looker sent the affair to overtime with a long three.
Looker and Noel finished with nine points apiece for Fort Hill, just behind George’s 10-point night. O’Neal wasn’t far behind, contributing eight.
The Sentinels’ late rally would’ve stunned the Golden Tornado team of old, but Keyser grew up on Friday night to erase the memory of its loss to Washington and improve to 6-4.
The Golden Tornado are at Hampshire on Monday at 6 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Bishop Walsh Monday at 7 p.m.
