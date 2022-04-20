MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — No. 5 Moorefield overcame a four-run deficit to defeat Hardy County rival East Hardy, 8-5, on Wednesday night.
The Cougars plated two runs in the first and three in the third to lead 5-1 after three, but Moorefield plated five in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead. Tyson Arnold notched the go-ahead RBI single that made it 6-5 Yellow Jackets.
Moorefield tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth, and the cushion was more than enough for reliever Michael Cost, who allowed no runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen.
Coleman Mongold paced the Moorefield offense with a 2 for 4 day at the plate with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Arnold was also 2 for 4, clubbing a double and driving in two runs.
For East Hardy, Brandon Jones and Dawson Price both singled and doubled. Noah Sager tossed 2 2/3 solid innings of relief, during which he allowed two unearned runs on just one hit.
Moorefield (9-8) hosted Strasburg (Va.) on Thursday is at Greenbrier West on Saturday at noon. East Hardy (2-11) is at Pendleton County on Friday at 6 p.m.
No. 4 Petersburg 11, Tucker County 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg pounded 10 hits, and three pitchers combined to shutout Tucker County on Wednesday.
The win was the Vikings seventh in a row following a 1-6 start.
Nate Travis tripled, doubled and tallied three RBIs for Petersburg, and Johnathan Mallow also hit a three-bagger. Slade Saville and Peyton Tingler also had multi-hit games.
Freshman Caden Arbuagh pitched three shutout, one-hit innings to start for Petersburg with six Ks and no walks. Trevon Crites pitched a scoreless fourth, and Logan Leshuk threw two more scoreless frames to finish off the Vikings' six-inning win.
Harper Russell was tabbed with the loss for Tucker County.
Petersburg was at Frankfort on Thursday and hosts No. 3 Northern on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
