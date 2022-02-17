FROSTBURG — No. 5 Mountain Ridge wasn't as athletic as Spring Mills, but with the game on the line Wednesday, the Miners had unshakable confidence under pressure.
Sensational freshman Kilah Dandridge drove to the cup for three consecutive buckets to trim the Mountain Ridge lead to one; however, Abbie Maddy was there for the rescue, burying back-to-back 3s to give the Miners the separation they needed to pull away for good.
Four Mountain Ridge players finished in double figures — led by Sydney Snyder's 26-point night — and with the help of the "Miner Maniacs," the squad from Frostburg overcame Spring Mills, 67-62.
"In a tight game going back and forth, they had nerves of steel," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. "They gave a body blow, and we went right back and responded and scored on the other end."
Mountain Ridge (11-6) has faced difficult competition so far this season, beating the likes of Allegany twice and Fort Hill, but its victory on Wednesday night might've been its best performance.
Not only was Spring Mills (12-8) talented, it was at the top of its game. The Cardinals were lethal from beyond the arc, drilling eight triples, and their star first-year Dandridge garnered 12 of her team-high 23 points in the fourth to push the Miners to their limit.
The key sequence came after the two squads went shot-for-shot throughout much of the fourth. Mountain Ridge was the first team to string together stops on the defensive end, and the adjustment seemed to be a decision to drop an extra body into the paint with a 2-3 zone to slow Dandridge.
Spring Mills missed a few jumpers, and Maddy didn't miss hers, as Mountain Ridge went on an 8-0 run to pull away up 61-52 with two minutes left, spinning the student section into a frenzy.
"Anytime you come to Mountain Ridge, you know it's going to be a battle. They play well on their home court," Spring Mills head coach George Gosk said. "I'm proud of the girls, we battled our butts off. At the end of the day, that's all you can ask.
"We don't go to a lot of places where we see student sections like that. ... That helps pick up their adrenaline. That probably was the difference-maker for Mountain Ridge. They fed off that."
While Maddy and Snyder were the clutch scorers down the stretch — they combined for 22 fourth-quarter points — it was a true team effort. Maddy finished with 14 points, Reghan Sivic tallied 13 and Bayleigh Lamberson ended with 12.
In the first quarter, Snyder had the hot hand with seven first-quarter points. In the second, Sivic, Bayleigh and Reghan Lamberson combined to go a perfect 8 for 8 from the charity stripe over the final four minutes for a 28-25 edge at the half.
In the third, Sivic notched a pair of crucial weak-side put-backs and Snyder added six points herself. In the fourth, though Maddy was the one striking the final blows from deep, the senior got into that position thanks to a find by Bayleigh Lamberson from the high post.
Caydence Pennington and Eliza Duncan didn't factor into the scoring, but they played vital roles on the defensive end.
Mountain Ridge appears to be peaking at the right time, and it's showing in the win column — the Miners are winners in nine of their past 10 games.
"Everybody's kind of settling in their role," Duncan said. "It's easy to tell somebody what their role is, but they have to accept that role. The girls really did that tonight."
Duncan said Mountain Ridge came out hoping to play its zone defense. The Cardinals were not a good 3-point shooting team on film, and with athletic drivers like Dandridge and Ashiya Domer, a zone would help clog up the middle.
Instead, Spring Mills struck fire from deep, sinking eight 3-pointers — Corin Edsell led the way with four triples — which forced the Miners to try man-to-man at times before halftime.
"Maybe we didn't watch the right film," Duncan said.
Predictably, Dandridge took advantage with a series of drives, and the help defense was slow to rotate. The freshman tallied 10 field goals, and they weren't all physical plays. Dandridge showcased her skill too, at one point using a Euro Step to avoid a defender and finish in the fourth quarter.
"It was a difficult matchup tonight. I'm not looking forward to having to see her for three more years," Duncan said of Dandridge. "She's put the work in. I watched a lot of game film coming in, and I didn't see those drives. She was getting to the rim. She can finish right hand, left hand. She's very athletic."
The game plan might not have worked to perfection, but Mountain Ridge overcame the unusually hot Spring Mill's shooting and Dandrige's monster performance.
The Miners will have to beat good teams come playoff time, and on Wednesday night, they proved they are capable of beating a good team's best.
Mountain Ridge will look to continue to build for the postseason when it finishes the season at Southern (4-14) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
"I feel like every girl that went in the game tonight gave us good minutes," Duncan said. "That's a huge plus as we move forward getting ready to finish the regular season."
