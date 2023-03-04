SNOW HILL — In a battle of east and west, mountains and shores, and zone and man-to-man defense, Mountain Ridge made a statement on Saturday evening.
The Miners lost a coin flip and had to travel 275 miles down the mountain and over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to take on Worcester County's Snow Hill in the state quarterfinals, but they didn't leave anything to chance.
No. 5 seed Mountain Ridge delivered its most comprehensive performance of the season, hitting nine 3-pointers and playing suffocating defense to trounce fourth-seeded Snow Hill, 75-33, and advance to the Final Four.
The Miners (19-6) will meet top-seeded Forest Park (19-3) in the semifinals. The site and time of the game has yet to be announced.
"We thought we had a huge edge in transition, we could run the floor assuming we could rebound," Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said.
"Honestly, we haven't seen a lot of 2-3 zone here lately, and 2-3 zone you can get right pretty quickly with your shooting. We did a good job of moving the ball and getting it out to open shooters."
With the victory, Mountain Ridge becomes the first team from western Allegany County to advance to the girls state Final Four since Westmar did so in 1996, eventually falling in the championship game.
As is often the case with state playoff games, Mountain Ridge and Snow Hill have never played — that unfamiliarity was an advantage for Mountain Ridge.
Not only does Snow Hill not play man defense, the teams on its schedule from the Bayside Conference don't either. The Miners stuck to their assignments like glue, and the Eagles were noticeably overwhelmed.
And on the other end of the floor, Mountain Ridge shot lights out from the get-go, drilling five first-quarter 3-pointers: two by Sydney Snyder and one each from Ava Tringler, Bayleigh Lamberson and Reghan Lamberson.
The Miners led 21-8 after the first quarter, and Snow Hill, desperate for an answer, tried a box-and-one on Snyder to begin the second — she responded with a personal 9-0 run.
Mountain Ridge whipped the ball around the perimeter and fed Bayleigh Lamberson on the high post, who dished it out to her teammates on the wings like a maestro conducting an orchestra.
Whether it was an open 3-pointer or a baseline jumper by Reghan Sivic — who was automatic at that part of the floor on Saturday — the Miners got whatever they wanted.
Mountain Ridge could hardly miss at the foul line, too, making 12 of 13 attempts.
"They were in a zone, so we had to just keep moving the ball around and there would be an open look right away," said Snyder, who finished with 17 points — second to Sivic's team-leading 20.
Down 34-11 at the half, Snow Hill then attempted a 1-3-1 full-court press to begin the third period, and Mountain Ridge broke it to perfection, finding Sivic open under the basket on three straight possessions. She had 10 points in the quarter and 12 after halftime.
No matter what Snow Hill tried, the Miners had an answer.
"Mountain Ridge is a really good team," Snow Hill head coach Courtney Kief said. "They move the ball well, they have a lot of shooters and they play man-to-man that we don't see a lot."
One of those shooters was Ava Tringler, who scored a season-high 13 points and equaled a season-high in 3s with three. Snyder also made three. Sivic's second 3-pointer of the night kicked off the 35-point clock for the first time with the Miners leading 53-18 with 2:16 left in the third.
Even when Mountain Ridge emptied its bench up 61-26 with 5:27 to go, the 3-point barrage continued, as Nevaeh Payton became the fifth Miner to bury a triple.
The Mountain Ridge bench went on a 12-2 run after coming in the game.
On one sideline, Mountain Ridge seemingly got everything it wanted. On the other, a frustrated Snow Hill couldn't find a solution.
"We don't see a lot of (man-to-man) on the shore, no matter who you play," Kief said. "And any time a team crosses the bridge, you see things that you just don't see here.
"They set a lot of screens that worked against our zone, but frankly, they would've worked against a man defense too. ... We moved things around, played a little 2-3, 3-2, a little box-and-one when (Snyder) got hot. We just couldn't find that answer."
Other than the Miners' three double-digit scorers, Bayleigh Lamberson ended with nine points, Rhegan Lamberson scored five and Annabeth Hughes added four.
Amiyah Brunson and Marrah Milbourne led Snow Hill with eight points apiece. Mariah Murray, a two-time All-Bayside South selection, was held to just six.
Snow Hill center Marlynn Milbourne did some damage on the offensive boards, but the Miners used their quickness and team rebounding to limit her to four points.
"We were really concerned about (Milbourne) inside, offensive rebounding," Duncan said. "For the most part, we did a good job kind of gang rebounding around her. But she was strong."
Snow Hill finishes the year 17-7. Despite the one-sided result Saturday, the season was a resounding success.
Making the state quarterfinals was a big step for a program that had a more than 50-game losing streak at one point in the last decade.
"The group of seniors came in and helped really turned this program around," Kief said. "To even put up 33 tonight against a good squad like this, it's a feat for us. ... The next step would be winning this game right here."
Mountain Ridge moves on to the Final Four to face a juggernaut Forest Park squad that's one of the best in Baltimore, winning by an average of 40.5 points a game.
"I have not seen a second of Forest Park, but I know I have a four-and-a-half bus ride home, and the majority of that time will be spent watching film," Duncan said. "I expect by the time we get back to Frostburg we'll have a game plan.
"I hope we'll be competitive. That's the plan."
