SNOW HILL — Mountain Ridge captured its first basketball region title in school history Wednesday, but the Miners aren’t done yet.
No. 5 seed Mountain Ridge (18-6) hits the road to Worcester County to face fourth-seeded Snow Hill (17-6) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“It’s going to be nice to see someone who doesn’t know all our tendencies and all our personnel,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “It’s going to be a basketball game, and the team that defends and rebounds is going to get there. Hopefully, we get above 40 points because that seems to be the key.”
The scoring threshold Duncan referenced is derived from Mountain Ridge’s 18-0 record when scoring at least 40 points and 0-6 when it doesn’t.
When Mountain Ridge’s offense gets going, its defense, which allows 40.1 points per game, has been solid enough to get it across the finish line.
Mountain Ridge, which has won 8 of 10 games, got just enough offense to get past a scrappy Fort Hill team in a 47-39 win in the Class 1A West Region I final on Wednesday. Snow Hill became the East Region II winner by beating Cambridge-South Dorchester, 47-38.
Sydney Snyder carried the torch in the Miners’ latest victory, scoring a game-high 24 points on Wednesday. She averaged 25 points per game in the regional and sunk nine 3-pointers.
For Mountain Ridge to get going offensively at Snow Hill, Snyder will be key.
“I hope we come out and play like we did tonight (against Fort Hill),” said Snyder, who averages 17.3 points a night and broke her own single-season school record for 3s this year with 51. “Play defense, rebound, move the ball. If we do that, we can win.”
Reghan Sivic has also played a vital role in the postseason, scoring at a 12.5 clip over two playoff games, and Eliza Duncan, Rhegan Lamberson and Bayleigh Lamberson have been significant cogs on the glass and on defense.
Snow Hill, coached by Courtney Kief, is in the midst of a Cinderella season of its own, as its region title on Wednesday was the school’s first since 1992.
The Eagles compete in the Bayside South Conference and are led by two-time All-Conference second-team guard Mariah Murray. Marrah Milbourne, Amiyah Brunson and MarLynn Milbourne are also players to watch.
Snow Hill has advanced to 10 state semifinals but not since 1992. The Eagles won the 1979 championship and were runner-ups five other times.
While Mountain Ridge hasn’t made a state tournament appearance since opening its doors in 2007, Western Allegany County has a rich girls basketball history.
Westmar won back-to-back state titles in 1990 and ‘91 and was a finalist in 1996, and Mount Savage took home the 1977 championship.
Mount Savage made the state semifinals eight times, finishing as runner-up twice. Valley was a state finalist in 1989, and Beall made the semifinal in 1981.
Wednesday may have been a historic day for Mountain Ridge athletics, but the Miners are looking to make some more history.
“We’re excited about the opportunity,” Rob Duncan said. “We will be prepared. We’ll come out firing. This is a big moment to get over the hump.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.