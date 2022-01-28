ACCIDENT — Tyler Yoder, Jeff Eyler and Kellen Hinebaugh combined for 55 points to guide No. 5 Northern past Hancock, 90-44, on Thursday.
The Huskies led 19-14 after one, and they blew the game open in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Panthers, 54-22, in those periods alone to pull away and up their record to 6-7.
Northern fell to No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 57-25, on Friday night.
Against Hancock, Yoder led the way with 21 points, hitting nine field goals, three of which were from beyond the arc. Eyler made a game-high five triples for 19 points, and Hinebaugh garnered seven buckets and went 1 for 1 at the line for 15.
Northern made 10 3-pointers as a team, with Easton Rhoten sinking the Huskies’ other two for six points. Derek Bittinger finished with eight points, Ethan Sebold scored six, Austin Hinebaugh five and Luke Sechler chipped in four.
Hancock was led by Jeremiah and Ayden Thomas. Jeremiah Thomas scored a team-high 13 points, hitting three triples, and Ayden Thomas added 12. Austin Allen and Aiden McCarty also made 3-point shots.
Northern scored its 90 points on 37 field goals, making 6 of 7 free throws. Hancock tallied its 44 on 17 buckets and a 5 for 10 effort at the charity stripe.
Northern (6-8) hosts Shanksville on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
