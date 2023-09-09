FRANKLIN, W.Va. — Petersburg looks to remain perfect when it heads to local rival Pendleton County tonight at 6 p.m.
The Vikings (2-0) have started the 2023 football season with back-to-back shutouts — a 46-0 rout of Berkeley Springs and 39-0 triumph over Buffalo.
Against Buffalo last Saturday, Petersburg outgained their opposition from Putnam County, 292-96. Quarterback Caden Arbuagh threw for three touchdowns, and wide receiver Kaleb Kuhn caught to TDs and ran for one more.
Petersburg has allowed just 216 yards of offense and 10 first downs through its first two games combined.
By virtue of its fast start to the year and Keyser’s 25-7 loss to Hedgesville, the Vikings slid into the area sportswriter poll at No. 5, one spot and just one vote ahead of the Tornado.
The Vikings and Pendleton County have played every season since Pendleton opened in 1998, and the Wildcats hold a 16-9 edge in the series. Petersburg has won five of the last seven meetings, however, including a dominating 52-6 victory last year.
Petersburg also had long standing rivalries with Franklin and Circleville, which consolidated in 1997 to form Pendleton County High School. Its first meeting with Franklin was in 1933 and the first bout with Circleville was in 1949.
The Vikings controlled the head-to-head with Franklin 35-24-4 and lost just once to Circleville in 38 meetings (35-1-2).
