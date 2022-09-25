MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Peyton Day rushed for four touchdowns, and No. 5 Petersburg continued its historic start, downing Moorefield, 32-7, in the Summit Bowl on Friday night.
The Vikings improved to 5-0 with the win, their best record through five games since starting 5-0 in 1992 under coach Dave Fincham.
With a ranking of No. 5 in the Area Top 5 the past two weeks, it’s Petersburg first appearance in an area football poll since the 1993 season.
Petersburg hasn’t started 6-0 since the days of legendary running back John Koontz, when the Area Player of the Year and Kennedy Award winner led the Vikings to a 6-0 record in 1980 for coach Ron Stephens.
Donny Evans’ bunch will have to wait for a chance to achieve the feat as Petersburg is on a bye this week. The Vikings host Northern (2-2) on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Against Moorefield on Friday, Day scored rushing touchdowns of 69, 41, two and two yards for the Vikings’ four offense scores. McKale Shultz returned an interception 70 yards to the house in the second quarter.
Tyson Arnold threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Adam Landes during the third quarter for Moorefield’s lone touchdown.
Day’s four touchdowns upped his season total to 16 through five games. The running back entered last week as the area’s leading rusher at 119.3 yards a game.
