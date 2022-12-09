CUMBERLAND — In the third game of the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase, No. 8 Sunrise Christian held off a late comeback to win 79-69 over Legacy Early College on Thursday at Bob Kirk Arena.
“We’re really good at moments, we’re really good in spurts,” Sunrise head coach Luke Barnwell said. “Offensively, we got that thing moving around. We’re really balanced, we’re deep offensively. I thought we had a great offensive game.”
The Buffaloes (3-1) shot an even 50% from the field and 33.3% from three. The Lions (0-4) shot 48.9% from the field and 55.6% from deep.
It was close in the first few minutes as Legacy led 8-7 with 3:47 left in the first quarter. Sunrise Christian tied the game at 12 a few minutes later after Mikel Brown scored five straight points. Two of the points came at the free-throw line after he inbounded the ball off a defender’s back and drew a foul.
“We finally hunkered down and got stops,” Barnwell said. “We finally decided to guard, once we got stops, we got what we wanted on the offensive end. We were really unselfish, we played well offensively.”
The Buffaloes ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run including a dunk by Matas Buzelis off a steal. Miro Little ended the quarter with a dramatic layup that spun around the rim and fell in right at the buzzer.
The Sunrise offense continued to add to its lead early in the second quarter. The Buffaloes opened the quarter on a 12-4 run. Six of the points came from John Bol.
“We pushed the ball, got out in transition,” Barnwell said. “We hit a transition three, we got transition dunks and got the game going. That was key for us.”
The Lions found some rhythm midway through the quarter and ended the quarter on a 12-6 run including an alley-oop from Chad Cook to Coen Carr. The Lions cut their halftime deficit to nine at 39-30.
At halftime, Carr led all scorers with 11 points and two rebounds. Little led Sunrise with nine points and five rebounds.
Legacy scored to open the third quarter and went on a 13-8 run to cut its deficit to 47-43. The Lions hit four shots from beyond the arc during the run with Daniel Jacobsen hitting two of them.
“We went to zone a little bit and I think that slowed them down,” Barnwell said. “They were so aggressive in driving on us. Made them take some late clock shots and the zone helped us.”
The teams went back-and-forth in scoring to end the third quarter with the Lions outscoring Sunrise 9-8. Legacy trailed 55-52 after three quarters.
Malachi Brown hit a three 30 seconds into the fourth quarter that tied the game at 55. It was the closest the Lions were to the lead since it was 8-7 in the first quarter.
“We got away from attacking the rim,” Barnwell said. “We put a lot of pressure on teams and I think we got downhill three or four times and got layups, got to attacking the rim.”
The teams went back-and-forth scoring eight points each over the next two and a half minutes. With five minutes left, Sunrise led 63-60.
The teams each scored five points over the next two minutes as the Buffaloes led 68-65 with 3:25 to go. The Lions trailed by six with less than two minutes to go.
“Proud of the way they handled the last two minutes,” Barnwell said. “We haven’t been great in those moments earlier in the season. I’m proud of us for responding and figuring out how to win it.”
Legacy had three shots at the rim on a late possession but failed to get any to fall. This forced the Lions to start fouling, and Sunrise hit four free throws in the final minute to seal the victory.
For Sunrise, five scorers finished in double figures. Buzelis led all with 18 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
"Matas was finally more assertive," Barnwell said. "I feel like he's most difficult to cover because he's so big and so agile."
Little scored 17 points with seven rebounds and three assists.
“Miro was aggressive and doing what he’s capable of doing,” Barnwell said. “It was his night tonight. He was big tonight, we got four or five guys that can do the same thing.”
Scotty Middleton scored 12 points with six rebounds and five assists. Brown scored 11 points while Bol finished with 10, eight rebounds and two assists.
"Offensively, that was one of his best games," Barnwell said of Bol. "Posted well, he caught and finished, he created offensive rebounds as well."
For Legacy, four players finished in double figures. Khalil Arnold and Jacobsen each scored 17 points. Arnold had three rebounds and Jacobsen two. Carr scored 16 with three rebounds while Jordyn Kee scored 12.
Legacy plays Bishop Walsh on Saturday at 4 p.m. Sunrise faces No. 24 La Lumiere out of Indiana on Friday at 6 p.m.
"We're gonna have to guard a whole heck of a lot better than tonight,' Barnwell said of playing the Lakers. "We're gonna have to compete defensively for 32 minutes."
