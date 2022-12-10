CUMBERLAND — In a top 25 matchup in the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase (BKIS), No. 8 Sunrise Christian held on to beat No. 24 La Lumiere, 58-56, on Thursday at Bob Kirk Arena.
“We have some resiliency,” Sunrise head coach Luke Barnwell said. “I feel like that wasn’t our best game. They caught us, they were fresh and we weren’t fresh. We had to fight our way out of some fatigue and exhaustion. We came through at the end and made some big time plays.”
The Buffaloes (4-1) shot 55% from the field and 40% from three. The Lakers (1-2) shot 42% from the field at 42.9% from deep.
Sunrise led 7-4 with 4:39 left as five points came from Miro Little. La Lumiere responded with a 12-2 run to end the quarter and lead 16-9 after one quarter. Four of the points came from Louisville commit Kaleb Glenn.
“Credit to Kaleb Glenn, he had a heck of a game,” Barnwell said. “We couldn’t guard him, he was killing us. In large part because we didn’t have anyone to match up with him.”
One of the factors early on was foul trouble for Sunrise. John Bol picked up his second in the first quarter and he did not play in the second quarter. Bol is the No. 23 prospect in the Class of 2024 and has notable offers from Michigan, Texas and Illinois among others.
“He’s our anchor defensively,” Barnwell said. “When you take out your best rim protector and your best rebounder, they were living at the lane. They were living at the free-throw line because we don’t have him back there. When we have him back there, he’s saved so much.”
The Buffaloes opened the scoring in the second quarter with an alley-oop from Layden Blocker to Matas Buzelis. Sunrise regained the lead at 17-15, but a 10-0 run gave the Lakers their biggest lead of the first half at 25-17.
Zaide Lowery hit a fastbreak layup off a steal in the final seconds of the first half to give La Lumiere the 30-23 lead at halftime.
The Buffaloes opened the second half on a 10-2 run to regain the lead at 33-32. Scotty Middleton hit two three-pointers early in the second half.
“We started the second half with consecutive stops that led to our transition buckets,” Barnwell said. “When we can play in transition, we got four dudes that can all handle, drill, pass and shoot. We got John (Bol) running to the rim so we’re really hard to guard in transition.”
The Lakers went on a 9-7 run and retook the lead at 40-39. Glenn produced a highlight a few plays later on a putback dunk over a defender.
After Middleton completed the three-point play on an-one layup, Little hit a stepback three. It regained the lead for Sunrise at 45-42 to end the third quarter.
“It gave us a little confidence,” Barnwell said on retaking the lead. “We’re here, we’re in the game, now let’s settle in and do what we gotta do.”
The fourth quarter featured a lot of back-and-forth scoring. Through the first five minutes, La Lumiere outscored Sunrise 6-5 but the Buffaloes still led 50-48 with just over five minutes to go.
Tied at 54 with 1:37 left, back-to-back dunks extended Sunrise’s lead to 58-54. Tyler Bailey hit a layup and a foul away from the play gave the Lakers a chance to tie the game at the line.
“I thought we guarded OK at times and they hit some tough shots,” Barnwell said on what got La Lumiere back in the game. “For some reason, we can’t get the ball to bounce our way. We had a late clock and they fumble, make a runner off one foot and we foul a dude with the chance to tie the game. It was an insane ending.”
La Lumiere missed both shots and missed another two shots in the final seconds.
“I thought we were great defensively,” Barnwell said on how his team closed out the game. “I thought that was the difference between us winning and losing. We got stops and we were really poised offensively.”
For the Buffaloes, Blocker scored 16 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Layden was phenomenal getting down hill,” Barnwell said of Blocker. “Putting so much pressure on the defense. He’s really hard to keep in front of him.”
Middleton scored 15 points with four rebounds and two assists.
“Scotty’s been so steady, he’s been so consistent,” Barnwell said. “He’s just our glue, he’s played so well.”
Little finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
“Miro made big shot after big shot,” Barnwell said. “He took a challenge on in Kaleb and kinda shut him down in the second half.”
For the Lakers, Glenn finished with a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Bailey and Gus Yalden each scored 14 points. Bailey also had two assists and a steal. Yalden had seven rebounds with one steal.
La Lumiere plays Oak Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the final day of the BKIS. Sunrise travels to The Bahamas on Saturday, Dec. 17, to play Oak Ridge.
The Buffaloes went 2-0 in the BKIS after beating Legacy 79-69 on Thursday.
“Every game in our league is a dog fight,” Barnwell said of the experience of playing in the BKIS. “We had two fights out here. The fans are great, the city’s great, (Bishop Walsh) Coach (Dan) Prete’s a great dude. We look forward to coming back.”
