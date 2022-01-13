FROSTBURG — West Liberty had an astounding eight players reach double digits in the point department, as the No. 8 Hilltoppers raced past Frostburg State, 124-84, on Wednesday night at Bobcat Arena in college men’s basketball action.
Marlon Moore led the charge for West Liberty, falling just shy of a double-double with a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Pat Robinson wasn’t far behind with 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line.
Ben Sarson and Garrett Denbow tacked on 14 points apiece, Viktor Kovacevic had 13, Malik Mckinney 12, Zach Rasile 11 and Bryce Butler 10.
Agyei Edwards led the Bobcats in scoring with 17 points on 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, and 2 of 3 from the foul line. Canaan Bartley tallied a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with 16 points, making three shots from the field and 10 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Justin Roseme and Torrin Stephens also finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Frostburg State (5-10) travels to Wheeling on Saturday at 4 p.m.
West Liberty 66 Frostburg State 58
FROSTBURG — The Bobcats went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as West Liberty held off the Bobcats in women’s basketball action.
Frostburg State’s run trimmed its deficit to five with four minutes to play thanks to a quartet of free throws from Niya Moore and a three-pointer by Maggie Sharp. But the Hilltoppers eventually stopped the run and hit free throws down the stretch to put the game away.
Sharp led the Bobcats with a game-high 17 points on 5 of 18 shooting, including a 3-pointer, and 6 of 7 from the foul line. Rhiana Hall was just short of a double-double with 14 points and eight boards.
West Liberty had four players reach double figures, with Karly McCutcheon scoring a team-high 15 while Molly Bauer had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Frostburg State (2-12) travels to Wheeling on Monday, 6 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was postponed on Thursday.
