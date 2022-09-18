CUMBERLAND — The decision by Mountain Ridge to not participate in the postgame handshake line after playing Allegany on Friday night was to protect both teams’ players, head coach Ryan Patterson said.
At the conclusion of Mountain Ridge’s 41-16 victory at Greenway Avenue Stadium, instead of meeting the Campers at midfield, the Miners opted to remain on the visitors’ sideline.
Patterson said he came to that decision during the second half due to the “chippy” nature of the game, which he said stemmed from two specific incidents.
“It was very heated,” Patterson said. “All game long, chippy. I had decided in the third quarter that we were going to do that. It wasn’t a screwing Allegany thing. I told the officials, and I let him know what we were going to do. So no incidents happened on the field between our players, their players.”
The first incident Patterson referenced came on Allegany’s opening series, when Will Patterson was blindsided by a crackback block right in front of Mountain Ridge’s bench.
Tempers flared, and, in addition to the Campers’ personal foul, the Miners’ bench was assessed an unsportsmanlike penalty.
The play drew comparisons to one that ended Allegany’s previous game against Boonsboro, when Boonsboro’s Chance Haga suffered a concussion and spinal injury with five seconds remaining, for which he was hospitalized.
Despite the similarities in the sequences, both coaches dispelled any notion that behavior is encouraged or condoned by the Allegany coaching staff.
“We would never teach it,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “When you’re coming back toward the play, it’s hands up, stop, set a pick. They’re kids, they make mistakes.
“As soon as I saw it happen, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.’ My whole career is helping kids. I would never teach or condone behavior that could hurt a kid.”
When Patterson was injured, Hansel appeared frustrated and walked across the field to get his “players away from a situation that would escalate,” he said.
“Their sideline said some things that I would never expect to hear on a football field, and I’ll leave it at that.”
Ryan Patterson doesn’t believe that Allegany would encourage dirty play.
“I’m sure they encourage their kids to be aggressive, but I don’t think they’re teaching that,” the Mountain Ridge head coach said. “It was two isolated incidents, and two kids got hurt. Both were right in front of our bench, so that added to the chippiness.”
The second incident Patterson highlighted occurred late in the third quarter when a Mountain Ridge player laid a pancake block on an Allegany player as quarterback Uma Pua’auli rolled to his right.
On the Allegany player’s way up, he made contact with the Mountain Ridge player’s groin, resulting in bleeding, Patterson said.
Seeing how the game was progressing during the second half, Patterson came to the decision to not shake hands.
While Hansel agreed that play was physical, he doesn’t believe it was anything out of the norm of a typical high school football game.
“There were some things that went under the radar by them and weren’t penalized,” Hansel said. “I didn’t think it was over the top. When you’ve played in Homecoming games and coached in them, you see some stuff that’s pushing it.
“I guess they thought it was, and that’s Ryan’s point of view. They made their decision, and we’ll move on with it.”
Whether area football fans agree or disagree with Patterson’s decision, his concerns over escalation to violence in the world of high school football are not unfounded.
Minutes before the non-handshake in Cumberland, a game in Montgomery County between Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools was ended abruptly by a brawl that featured more than 100 players and coaches.
Videos of fans fighting also surfaced online. Montgomery County police arrived on the scene around 8:23 p.m. on Friday night and were able to disperse the crowd. One person was found with a knife and was subsequently arrested.
Northwest, which was leading 14-0 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter at the time, was awarded the win.
Both schools agreed to suspend football operations while an investigation is being conducted.
If there is one positive from Friday night at Greenway, it’s that both teams are able to leave it in the past and move on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.