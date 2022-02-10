OAKLAND — Northern wrestling head coach Casey Kamp knew his team's Class 1A West Region dual championship match against Williamsport would come down to the final bout. Sure enough, it did. But by the time Kamp and his team left the gym Wednesday night, they had no idea whether or not they would be heading to the state tournament.
The Huskies and Wildcats battled match-by-match, ultimately ending in a 33-33 tie after Northern's Austin Ravenscroft came out with an overtime 3-2 win over Nicky Anderson in the 132-pound class.
Normally, the first tiebreaker would be whichever team had the most wins in the match, of which the Huskies won eight of the 14. But a rules interpreter had to get involved because Kamp got a penalty point in the semifinal against Southern for running onto the mat to question a decision, and Williamsport argued that that penalty point should carry over to the championship match as part of the dual.
Nearly 45 minutes after Ravenscroft's hand was raised, and multiple phone calls involving both head coaches, there still wasn't a decision — one is expected sometime today ahead of Saturday's state championship duals.
"Absolutely," Kamp said when asked if it was the craziest dual meet he's ever seen. "And we knew it would be. Everybody kept saying, 'You guys are going to go to states.' I told everybody it would come down to the last match. I knew it would. It didn't disappoint, it came down to the last match. We had a couple matches, our (138)-pounder should've pinned, our (113)-pounder should've pinned and Caleb (Brenneman) at 126; but the ref didn't slap the mat, so those were all little points that we didn't get that, at the end of the match if we have them points, any of them, we win the match. So we're just going to have to listen to the verdict."
Starting the match at the 138-pound class, the Huskies took the first four bouts, with Jacob Brenneman winning via technical fall, 20-5, Chase Taylor collecting a 12-1 major decision at 145 pounds, Devin Smith getting six points for a pin at 152 pounds and Colby Clark making it 18-0 with an 8-3 decision.
The Wildcats took the next two matches — Adin Hastings over Northern's Jamison Warnick via decision, 6-0, at 170 pounds and Darby Bryant via pinfall against Jayden Fike at 182 — to get within nine, 18-9.
Scott Beitzel got the Huskies back on track with a 9-2 decision at 195 pounds, but Williamsport tied things up, 21-21, with a forfeit win at 220 pounds and a win via pin by Max Larkin at 285 pounds.
Northern's Nate Wilhelm and Camden Hull, two of the best wrestlers in Class 1A at 106 pounds, put on a show in the 10th bout of the match, with Wilhelm collecting four points with a 16-7 major decision.
Williamsport then took its first lead at 27-25 when Zach Starr pinned Matthew Beitzel just past the midway point in the first period at 113 pounds.
Landen Harbaugh pinned Northern's Austin Slaybaugh 33 seconds into the second period at 120 pounds to extend Williamsport's lead to 33-25.
With two matches to go, Caleb Brenneman dominated at 126 pounds to snatch an 18-2 win via technical fall, getting Northern within three before Ravenscroft's overtime decision tied the match.
Williamsport advanced to the final earlier in the evening by defeating Fort Hill, 50-28. Northern took down Garrett County rival Southern on the other mat, 46-32.
Whichever team is declared the winner will travel to North Point High School in Waldorf for the state semifinals and championships.
This story will be updated once a decision has been reached on the winner of the region final.
