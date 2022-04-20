Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge placed three players each on the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference volleyball squad, as selected by the conference’s coaches.
Sentinels middle hitter Brooklyne Noel was named conference Player of the Year, and Miners head coach Valery Broadwater was honored as Coach of the Year.
Broadwater helped guide Mountain Ridge over Fort Hill in the Class 1A West Region I championship and its first-ever trip to the state tournament. The Miners won their state quarterfinal and semifinal matches before falling in the state title game.
Joining Noel on the first team are Sentinel teammates Chloe Delsignore and Ryley Palumbo. From Mountain Ridge, Kendall Kirkwood, Ella Snyder and Avery Tipton made the top team. Allegany’s Faith Stevenson filled out the squad.
Anna Martz, Grace Stevenson and Anika Stylinski (Allegany), Jovie Breitfeller (Fort Hill), Michaela Brenneman (Northern) and Mia DeCarlo (Mountain Ridge) are slotted on the second team.
Player of the Year Brooklyne Noel, Senior, Middle
Noel, who led Fort Hill in kills with 278 and blocks with 38, was a dominant force patrolling the net and garnered a reputation as the biggest hitter in the area. Noel wasn’t just a feared offensive player, the Sentinel senior excelled in all phases of the game.
Noel and her six senior teammates helped guide Fort Hill to an 11-4 finish.
“She plays defense, can serve and is a force to be reckoned with on the front row,” Fort Hill head coach Lindsey Fisher said. “Brooklyne is an overall great athlete who wants to do her best every time she steps out on the court.
“I have enjoyed coaching Brooklyne these past four years and all of her senior teammates. They really made it fun to go to games and practices. I know Brooklyne will do great things wherever she goes.”
First Team Chloe Delsignore, Senior, Libero
If Noel was the heart and soul of Fort Hill’s front line, then Delsignore offered the same impact on defense in the middle and back of the court.
No matter the score Delsignore would do whatever it took to get every dig: She had a team-high 300 this year.
“Chloe is one of the best defensive players I have ever coached,” Fisher said. “She never gives up on the court and tries her best to get to every ball she possibly can.
“After games or practices, she usually has three new bruises. Chloe was our top passer on the team as well. During the Mountain Ridge playoff game, Chloe was sick, but never stopped hustling and giving 100%. She dove four times on the ground and got every ball up.
“I will miss Chloe during practices and her telling me to serve at her so she can get a perfect pass.”
Kendall Kirkwood, Junior, Middle Hitter
Kirkwood led Mountain Ridge, which finished 13-7, in blocks with 54 and receptions with 260. She was second in kills (155), and third in digs (165), service points (92) and aces (40).
Kirkwood may not have been the taller middle hitter on the court on a given night, but she found a way, just as Mountain Ridge — with zero seniors — found a way to make history.
“Playing all the way around the rotation was something a little new for her, but she handled it extremely well,” Broadwater said. “Playing that middle hitter spot, starting the game there ... very often put her across the net from the tallest giant on the opponent.
“But she held her own and her massive blocking ability caused havoc with their offensive attack in the middle of the net.”
Ryley Palumbo, Senior, Setter
A pinpoint setter, Palumbo led Fort Hill in assists this past season with 444 — nearly 30 a match. Along with Noel and Delsignore, the trio provided the Sentinels with senior leadership that went beyond the scorebook.
“Ryley is a great competitor and never wants to lose and you can see that with how she plays,” Fisher said. “Ryley would hustle every play and try to get to as many balls as she could get.
“Ryley has matured so much as a setter and an overall player. Ryley, Chloe, and Brooklyne were leaders out on the court. I never had a group of seniors that got along so well together, brought in the underclassmen, and showed maturity on and off the court.
“It made my job as their coach so easy. I am truly going to miss all of them so much.”
Ella Snyder, Junior, Outside Hitter
Snyder was one of the best offensive players during the 2021 season, finishing first on Mountain Ridge in kills with 156, in a tie for most service points with 110, second in aces (52), receptions (218) and digs (166) and fourth in blocks (eight).
“She was definitely one of our big power hitters and is still learning how to improve her offensive skills so that she can keep the defense guessing,” Broadwater said. “Ella also made great strides in the leadership aspect of our team, encouraging her teammates and keeping them positive.
“What’s hard about being a leader is that you have to be the same positive example for your teammates no matter what type of game you are having personally. I feel like Ella did the best job of this during the season.
“Her constant offensive attack, ability to pass the ball to start the offense, and her threat as a good server, make her an outstanding player for our team.”
Faith Stevenson, Senior, Hitter
Stevenson displayed elite jumping ability during her senior season, and when she was on, there were few players with a greater impact offensively. The Allegany Camper finished the year with 89 kills, 28 blocks, 20 digs, 28 service points and 13 aces. Stevenson also led Alco in kills and blocks.
“Faith is the type of player every coach wants on their team,” Allegany head coach Cassie Murray said. “She works hard everyday and is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.”
Avery Tipton, Sophomore, Setter
Tipton, the lone underclassman on the All-WestMAC team, led Mountain Ridge in assists with 216 (10.8 per game) and finished fourth in service points (76), digs (142), receptions (163) and aces (27).
“Avery is a true example of hustle day in and day out, both at practice and the games,” Broadwater said. “Her hustle all over the court, running down errant passes, making saves out of bounds and making saves on balls hit into the net, were nothing short of remarkable.
“Her upbeat and energetic personality are definitely a positive influence on her teammates.
