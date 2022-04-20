GRAFTON, W.Va. — Avery Noel struck out 14 in a seven-inning no-hitter, and Frankfort took the lead in the final frame to beat Grafton, 2-0, on Wednesday.
With the game tied entering the seventh, Aubrie Root slotted a two-out RBI single to give the Falcons the first lead of the game, and they tacked on an insurance run on an RBI from Morgan Weimer.
An error and a hit batter brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom half, but Noel struck out back-to-back hitters to secure the win.
Noel needed just 99 pitches to go the distance, and she walked none.
Grafton starter Frederique Maloley threw a complete-game herself, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 14 Ks and three free passes, but Noel was too good.
Frankfort (5-9) host Tucker County on Friday at noon and East Hardy at 2 p.m.
No. 1 Keyser 8, Laurence Manning 4
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Alexa Shoemaker tallied three hits and Rylee Mangold drove in a trio of runs to lead Keyser over Laurence Manning (S.C.) in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
Keyser plated five runs in the first and extended the margin to 8-0 by the fourth inning. Charity Wolfe allowed four unearned runs on three hits with five Ks and no walks to guide the Golden Tornado over the finish line.
Shoemaker was 3 for 3 with a triple two runs, Mangold doubled and drove in three runs, Tayler Likens and Morgan Pratt both hit safely twice, and Avery Everline garnered a pair of RBIs.
Halley Truett and Laura Betts Brogdon doubled for Laurence Manning. Malorie Spiegel was tabbed with the loss in the circle.
Groveport-Madison 2, No. 1 Keyser 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Keyser dropped its second game of the day in South Carolina, falling to Groveport-Madison (Ohio) on Wednesday.
Keyser held a 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth; however, Groveport-Madison plated a pair and stranded the go-ahead run on first base in the fifth to win.
Pratt was 2 for 3 out of the lead-off hole for Keyser, and Aly Smith and Shoemaker accounted for the squad's other two base hits. Mangold was tabbed with the loss after surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings pitched.
Kendyll Cahill was the winning arm, striking out 13 and allowing one unearned run on four hits in five innings for Groveport-Madison.
Keyser (22-3) faced Penfield and Mount de Sales Academy on Thursday to close out its Myrtle Beach trip. The Golden Tornado host Pendleton County on Monday at 5 p.m.
