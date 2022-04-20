GRAFTON, W.Va. — Avery Noel struck out 14 in a seven-inning no-hitter, and Frankfort took the lead in the final frame to beat Grafton, 2-0, on Wednesday.
With the game tied entering the seventh, Aubrie Root slotted a two-out RBI single to give the Falcons the first lead of the game, and they tacked on an insurance run on an RBI from Morgan Weimer.
An error and a hit batter brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom half, but Noel struck out back-to-back hitters to secure the win.
Noel needed just 99 pitches to go the distance, and she walked none.
Grafton starter Frederique Maloley threw a complete-game herself, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 14 Ks and three free passes, but Noel was too good.
Frankfort (5-9) host Tucker County on Friday at noon and East Hardy at 2 p.m.
