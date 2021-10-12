CUMBERLAND — Brooklyne Noel finished with a game-high 20 kills in a double-double performance, leading Fort Hill to a 3-0 sweep over Allegany on Monday night.
Noel had 10 digs to go along with her game-high tally in kills, as well as seven points and one block.
Ryley Palumbo racked up the assists with Noel getting so many kills, as Palumbo finished with a game-high 31 assists with nine points and seven digs.
After taking the first set 26-24, the Sentinels won the next two comfortably, 25-14 in each.
Chloe DelSignore and Alysa Shoemaker were also in double figures for Fort Hill. DelSignore tallied 16 kills and four points, and Shoemaker recorded 11 points, three digs and one kill.
Zoey Rhodes led the Campers with a double-double, finishing with 13 assists and 12 digs to go along with seven points and an ace. Grace Stevenson added 10 kills, three blocks and two points, and Anna Martz had 27 digs and an assist.
Allegany swept the JV match, 25-20 and 25-19, behind Kinsey Hostetler’s double-double with 10 points, 10 digs and one ace. Mackenzie Monahan added 14 points, three aces, three digs and one kill, while Emma Beeman had four points, two digs and two kills.
For the Sentinels, Liz O’Neal tallied 16 assists and three digs, Bri O’Neal had 11 points, five digs and two kills, and Sofia Ottaviani put up a five spot in points, kills and digs.
Fort Hill (6-2) travels to Frankfort on Monday. Allegany hosts Frankfort on Thursday.
Calvary Christian 3 Cumberland Valley 1
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Shilah Ganoe had a triple double and helped lead Calvary Christian over Cumberland Valley to clinch first in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference for the third straight season.
Game scores were 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13.
Ganoe led the Eagles with 11 kills, 16 points and 12 digs. Allie Scritchfield had 27 assists and scored 10 points with an ace for a double double.
“This was an important game for us,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “This team has had to depend on teamwork and a stiff defense to sit atop the MDCC this year. The last few weeks, we have worked hard to become a team that can react to any situation and keep our heads in the game when we find ourselves down a few points or even a game. We are very excited to enter our post-season playoffs in the position we are.”
Bethany Carrington, Emmy Wilson, Izzy Kendall all had double doubles. Carrington had 16 points, 18 digs and led the team with five blocks. She also had four kills and two aces. Wilson had 18 digs, 10 points and nine kills while Kendall saved 20 of the Blazers’ attacks and served for 15 points and three kills.
Sadie Strawderman led with 20 points and four aces with seven kills.
Calvary (16-3 overall, 11-3 MDCC) hosts Northern on Thursday with the junior varsity playing at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7.
The junior varsity beat the Blazers 2-0 (25-14, 25-18).
