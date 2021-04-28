CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hampshire ran into a buzzsaw in the form of North Marion on Wednesday.
The Trojans sparred with the Huskies early, but they didn’t have the firepower to prolong it. They started firing blanks and North Marion went on a 17-2 run in just three minutes to blow the game open 23-7.
It wasn’t all bad. Senior Ellen Keaton dominated with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the biggest game of her career, but No. 7 Hampshire couldn’t keep up, as the No. 2 Huskies raced to an 80-47 victory in the Class AAA quarterfinals.
“Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome that we hoped for,” Trojans head coach Julieanne Buckley said. “We were very confident coming in. Just some nerves, a lot of young girls, going in. The second half was a lot better, we just dug ourselves in too deep of a hole.”
No doubt, the Trojans (11-5) prepared for the undefeated Huskies’ full-court press, but there’s no replication for the real thing.
North Marion’s patented press was responsible for 35 points off of turnovers in total, as Hampshire gave away possession 30 times to just 12 for the Huskies.
At the first sign of a Trojans’ hiccup, North Marion pounced, effectively ending the game in an instant. Karlie Denham and Olivia Toland looked like they were on the playground — Denham had 10 points and Toland nine in the first to fuel a 27-11 lead.
Denham finished with a game-high 29 and Toland logged 16. Though Katlyn Carson, who averages 12.9 points a game, was held to eight, freshman Emma Freels chipped in 12.
“I think a healthy Hannah (Ault) would’ve defended (Denham) a lot better,” Buckley said of her banged-up point guard. “They couldn’t miss and we couldn’t make, and that’s how the cookie crumbled.
“Their three top players are pretty respectable. I thought we contained (Carson) pretty well.”
Hampshire upped its execution after halftime — it trailed 46-19 at that juncture — but not before North Marion opened the third with a 14-2 run to go up by 39.
Gracie Fields started to heat up with a couple of baskets, one from beyond the arc, to end with eight in the last game of her career. Sophomore Liz Pryor tallied seven of her nine points in the second half.
Yet, the story for Hampshire was the emergence of Keaton, who seemed to relish the moment. With 20 and 10 to go along with three steals and two blocks, the post player had the game of her life.
“She’s just a good post player. She’s long, she has good moves,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “She had a big three down there she got excited on.
“We know she always likes to spin and go back to her left and we did a good job of stopping that. But she hit some key buckets for them in transition there when they did break our press.”
Keaton’s trey arrived with 50 seconds left when the senior stepped back to sink a bucket at the urging of her teammates.
The make from the 6-foot Keaton was an homage to Jadyn Judy, a Trojans’ senior who loves the 3-point shot and was unable to play due to an injury.
“She’s a really good 3-point shooter, so I got to end my career on a 3-point shot,” Keaton said, holding back tears. “All my teammates worked hard to get me that, and I just wanted to get it for her.”
Despite the disappointing end to the year, Hampshire’s season was still a success with the return to states.
“We’ve definitely improved since the beginning of the season,” Fields said. “You can tell watching film from earlier in the season. ... We’ve come a long way and we made it here, and that’s a big accomplishment for us.”
For at least another year, the 2000-01 Trojans remain the last from the school to advance to the state semifinals.
Buckley is confident in the program’s future, as the experience her underclassmen garnered in their first Charleston appearance could be vital moving forward.
“The fact that my young girls (got experience), my freshmen and sophomores, and then we’re going to get some pretty good freshmen as well, I just think it’s great they got a little taste of it this year,” Buckley said. “It’s going to be expected for us to make it back every year.”
