CHARLESTON, W.Va. — No. 1 North Marion held on to beat No. 8 Hampshire 52-45 in the West Virginia Class AAA quarterfinal at the Charleston Convention and Civic Center on Thursday afternoon.
The Huskies (23-1) won the game at the free-throw line shooting 16 for 18.
"Very hard fought game," North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. "We played them at their place, it was a very similar type of game. We were lucky to get out of here."
The Trojans (14-11) kept themselves in the game, but were unable to find one last spark of offense.
"In the first half, I thought we were handling the press pretty well," Hampshire interim head coach Troy Crane said. "We weren't finishing on the other end. We were getting pretty good looks, just weren't finishing for us."
Both defenses played well to start, but Hampshire's stood out to begin the game. The Trojans forced six missed shots by North Marion to open the game.
While the defense played well, the Trojans offense got off to a slow start. After Liz Pryor hit a jumper 20 seconds into the game, it took until the 2:19 mark for Hampshire to score when Della Knight made a tip in.
"I think everybody shot bad today," Parrish said. "I haven't seen a team shoot good yet."
The Huskies ended the quarter on a 7-2 run and led 13-6 after one quarter.
The Trojan offense got hot to open the second quarter going on a 14-6 run led by Knight and Izzy Blomquist. They combined for nine points during the run with Blomquist scoring five.
"Everybody knows about Izzy," Crane said. "She plays all over the east coast. Not to put anyone down on our team, if she had some pure shooters, you wouldn't be able to double team her. You wouldn't be able to help her, you would see the stats really full."
Knight made a tip-in with 3:28 left that gave the Trojans a 20-19 lead, their first since it was 2-0.
Olivia Toland took over for North Marion to end the first half, scoring six unanswered points to help the Huskies take a 27-26 halftime lead.
Rebounding was a key for Hampshire, especially in the first half. They had a 22-21 edge at the break led by Knight with nine.
"That's another thing we've been working on, getting backside and putting a body on players," Crane said. "Not just getting to the backside, but putting a body and getting leverage. It's something we really focused on. With their length and speed, 36 (total rebounds) is pretty good."
Another factor in the first half for the Trojans were turnovers. They committed nine while the Huskies had four. Hampshire finished with 16 overall compared to six by North Marion.
"We had worked on trying to get our turnovers to be limited and slow down the game, not let them get on a run," Crane said. "That's their game, that's what they do."
The third quarter was tightly contested. Neither team led by more than four points. That changed when Toland scored back-to-back baskets including a jumper in the final seconds of the third quarter. The Huskies took a 40-34 lead into the final quarter.
"I think it was just us being patient," Toland said. "Getting the good shots, not trying to rush anything. We knew if we played our game, everything would be fine."
The Trojan defense continued to keep them in the game in the fourth quarter. Hampshire kept themselves within six points for most of it. With 1:48 left, the Trojans started to intentionally foul.
"Their pressure up high, Izzy was trying to handle it," Crane said. "Once we got into the high post, we needed to do a better job of attacking."
In the final quarter, North Marion shot 8 for 10 at the line. While the Huskies did not score a field goal in the final two minutes, their free throws allowed them to pull away for good.
"We've had great foul shooting teams over the years," Parrish said. "A couple years, free-throw shooting won us games. Free throws won us this game today."
Toland led all scorers with 21 points, six rebounds and six steals. Addie Elliott scored 13 points with three rebounds.
"Playing on that floor, it's definitely different than playing in any other gym," Elliott said. "I think everyone was comfortable with it. We were a little rough in the beginning, but we got used to it."
Blomquist led Hampshire with 16 points, two assists and two steals. Knight recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"She had a monster game with stats," Crane said of Knight. "She grew throughout the whole season. To step up and do that on this stage for a freshman, that's pretty phenomenal."
Hampshire's season comes to an end as the Trojans had three different head coaches and still found a way to earn a trip to Charleston.
"They stuck with it the entire time," Crane said. "What they faced, they kept believing in each other. We really came together the last game of the season where we really put it all together at the right time. They held it together the entire time. All the answers were the players standing in front of me."
The Huskies advance to play the winner of No. 4 Ripley and No. 5 Lewis County in the Class AAA semifinals on Thursday.
"Every possession, every shot, every rebound down here is critical," Parrish said. "End of the game, a close ball game, one or two plays can be the difference."
