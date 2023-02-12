WALDORF — Northern finished second at the Maryland Class 1A duels state championships for the second year in a row, again falling to South Carroll, 46-30, at North Point High School on Saturday.
The second-ranked Cavaliers defeated the top-ranked Huskies, 45-25, at the same stage in 2022.
Northern advanced to the title bout by crushing Lackey, 74-3, in the semifinals.
Against powerhouse South Carroll, Northern held an 18-16 lead at the halfway point following back-to-back decisions and a pin by Caleb Brenneman on Kaden Cyrus in just 46 seconds at 145.
Nate Wilhelm also recorded a pin at 113 pounds over Isabella Garity, doing so in 1:17. Austin Ravenscraft and Jacob Brenneman won by 4-2 and 2-1 decisions at 132 and 138, respectively.
However, South Carroll rattled off five consecutive pins by Gage Owen (152), Anthony Rodrigues (160), AJ Rodrigues (170), Manny Rodrigues (182) and Rylan Moose (195) to win the match.
Northern notched back-to-back pins to close out the match. At 220, Scott Beitzel pinned Janero Marchany in 1:16, and at 285, Jake Beeman pinned Decklen Logan in 4:13.
In its semifinal victory earlier in the day over Lackey, Northern received pins from Mathew Beitzel (106), Wilhelm (113), Austin Slaybaugh (126), Ravenscraft (132), Caleb Brenneman (138), Jacob Brenneman (145), Jared Graham (152), Nick Riley (160), Billy Durst (170), Scott Beitzel (195) and Beeman.
Devin Opel recorded a major decision with a 9-0 victory at 120 pounds, and Jayden Fike did the same with his 8-0 victory at 182.
Steven Hall bested Erick Artist in a 4-0 decision at 220 for Lackey's lone points of the bout.
