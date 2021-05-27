ACCIDENT — Northern ace Alexa Uphold showed she’s no stranger to adversity against Bishop Walsh on Thursday.
After the hard-throwing right-hander fanned the first six Spartan batters of the contest, the umpires began calling illegal pitches. Bishop Walsh pounced on the slightly unnerved Uphold to take a 1-0 lead in the fourth.
Uphold dug deep and struck out the final 10 batters of the game — she finished with 19 K’s — and the Northern bats came alive to edge out the Spartans, 3-1, at home.
“The girls played hard, they did well, made contact, we just couldn’t find any holes,” Huskies head coach Alisa Miller said. “We found ways to score runs.
“(Uphold) showed she can overcome issues, adversity with the officials, the jumping and the other team. She showed a lot of poise and she did really well.”
There was no score through three frames, with Bishop Walsh starter Chloe Greise matching Uphold pitch for pitch in the circle. Northern finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth.
Gracie Maust notched a lead-off double, and she came across on a two-out chopper by Kylee Barnes that stayed on the first-base line, tying it up at one apiece. Barnes batted 2 for 3 on the day.
The Huskies plated the go-ahead runs on a Taylor Bittinger two-run double off the left-field fence later in the frame — Bittinger finished 2 for 3 — and that was enough run support for Uphold.
“Two infield hits is the difference,” Spartans head coach Chris Greise said. “With two outs, we should have got them out, it should have been us (that won).
“Our hitters didn’t hit, they struggled with the strike zone. They didn’t know what to swing at, what not to swing at. But hitters need to hit and put the ball in play.”
In softball, it’s against the rules for a pitcher to lift both feet off the ground simultaneously, in essence, jumping. If a service is deemed illegal, the pitch is ruled a ball.
Bishop Walsh’s coaches brought Uphold’s technique to the umpires’ attention after the second inning, and they called her for illegal pitches in the third, fifth and sixth frames.
Uphold was rattled at first, walking the first batter she faced in the third — at the time the first runner to reach against her.
“I had a little struggle there with the foot they were looking at,” Uphold said. “There’s always a way to get around it, and avoid it and just push through it. It worked out.
“I just pushed a little dirt in (front of the rubber) and they left me alone.”
BW then scored a quick run in the fourth after Ariana Herrera reached on a bunt, and she touched home on a GiGi Jessie seeing-eye single up the middle for a 1-0 edge.
But Uphold settled in, retiring the final 12 batters of the game in order, 11 via strikeout, to improve the Huskies to 10-6.
Uphold allowed just one run on two hits in seven innings pitched and only issued one free pass. Her 19 strikeouts were just shy of the season-high 20 she fanned at Frankfort on April 20.
“My confidence has built up over a lot of years, because I’ve pitched for like 10, 11 years now,” Uphold said. “It’s a lot of experience. It definitely takes a lot of work to get to the point where you’re comfortable getting out of that situation.”
The other half of Northern’s battery impressed too.
Catcher Madison Seese threw a would-be base stealer out at second in the third inning, and she made another put-out by catching a bunt in the fourth.
“You can tell she’s young because we didn’t really get a season last year,” Miller said, “but she’s definitely shown so much improvement and she’s doing a great job back there.”
The Spartans’ catcher displayed defensive acumen as well.
Herrera stopped Northern from scoring what would have been the first run of the evening in the third, hustling on a wild pitch for the tag out at the plate.
Greise matched Uphold with a complete-game performance of her own, scattering seven hits to allow only three runs in six innings. She struck out six and walked one.
Now, the Spartans’ season is over with a 17-6 record. The young Bishop Walsh squad showed promise, beating soundly who it was expected to and pushing a historically great Keyser squad to the limit in the Ron Mathias Tournament final.
With no seniors, the sky’s the limit.
“It’s bitter because you put in all the work and all the time in,” coach Greise said, “and then it comes to an end. The sweet part is we get to start focusing on next season. That’s the sweet part.”
Northern is back in action at Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., looking to extend its now three-game winning streak.
“We struggled there for a little bit, now we’re getting ourselves back to where we want to be,” Miller said.
