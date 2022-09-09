CUMBERLAND — Northern and Allegany went to double overtime, but the game ended in a 1-1 tie Thursday at Greenway Avenue Stadium in Cumberland.
“We were asked to play 100 minutes, both teams, and that’s a lot,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said. “Fatigue set in on both sides. Just a lot of heart and a lot of guts out there both ways. I thought we played a great defensive set other than when we gave up the PK (penalty kick) and the goal. They had the momentum and we swung the momentum back. I thought our defense did a solid job in the second half.”
Both teams had opportunities to score but failed to capitalize. The Campers (0-0-1) had 18 shots compared to 15 for the Huskies (2-0-2). Neither team scored after halftime.
“I think we showed a lot of grit,” Northern head coach Gregg Hostetler said. “I think we showed our toughness tonight. Our defense stepped up and did a really good job. On offense, it’s just a matter of time before Emma (Hostetler) breaks out again. She’s facing double, triple, quadruple teams every game. She’s still finding a way to find some space. I think in a game or two she’s gonna hit her stride and we’ll start to see some goals coming again.”
Allegany’s only goal of the game came in the first half with 28:59 left. Avery Miller found the bottom left corner of the net off a pass from Adri Meadors.
“She is a player that just plays with true heart, with true strength” Sterne said of Miller. “She’s stronger than she was last year so it’s very hard to get her to the ground. Just when you think she’s not in the play, next thing you know in one step she’s there and that’s really how she got that goal. She fought her way through two defenders to get to the goal and punch the ball in.”
With 1:58 before halftime, Kaylee Bowser earned a penalty kick and bounced it into the right side of the net to tie the game.
“It was huge, I think it came at a good time,” Hostetler said. “I think it lifted our spirits. It’s one of those things that definitely turned the game. I’m proud of Kaylee, she stepped up and nailed it. I have all the confidence in the world that she’s gonna do that every time that we give her a penalty.”
At halftime, Allegany had six shots on goal compared to four for Northern. Shylah Taylor started in goal for the Campers and made four saves in the first half. She finished with 14 saves and one goal allowed.
“Shylah did a nice job in the goal with some nice saves,” Sterne said. “She had a couple that were in high because that’s how they scored last year so we improved in that area.”
Ada White started in goal for the Huskies and had three saves in the first half. She finished with nine saves and one goal allowed. One of her most important saves came late in the first overtime. She saved a shot in the middle of the goal that would’ve given Allegany the lead.
“That was huge, Ava’s done a great job,” Hostetler said. “You look at most of our team, we’re dominated by sophomores and to see how they’re stepping up and the confidence they play with, it’s pretty much unheard of to see a team this young do the things we do.”
The Huskies finished with a 6-1 advantage on corner kicks.
Up next for Northern is a road trip to Rockwood, Pennsylvania, on Monday to face Rockwood at 4 p.m. On the other side, the Campers will face their crosstown rival Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Cumberland.
“It’s good to play that, it’s good to play it with that team,” Sterne said on the experience of playing an overtime game. “I think that’s two very equal caliber teams playing out there today. A lot of overtimes you’re just trying to play for the will, to get to the tie or get to the PK’s because those girls are fatigued. You just hope you don’t have a mental breakdown.”
