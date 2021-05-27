POTOMAC PARK — After beating East Hardy Wednesday night for career win No. 399, Northern head coach Phil Carr was hoping he wouldn’t be stuck under the 400-mark for too long. It only took about 24 hours, as Jake Rush pitched a complete-game five-hitter for an 11-2 win over Allegany on Thursday to put Carr at the 400-win mark.
“It’s a big accomplishment when you look back on it, but I wasn’t really thinking about it tonight,” said Carr. “I wouldn’t have cared. I just wanted to get it over with. ... It feels good. We’ve had a lot of great players.
“My dad and Coach (Jamie) Workman have been here for a lot of it. Coach (Greg) Beachy has been here for a while. ... And some of these kids’ dads played for me, so it’s a special moment. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great players, a lot of good coaches and a lot of support from all the fans. It’s been a pretty easy 32 years, or 31 — I don’t count the COVID year since we didn’t play.”
“Phil has a great program,” Allegany head coach Scott Bauer said. “I wish he would’ve got that 400th win — that’s a milestone win — against somebody else. We had no idea about that. I wish it was another day. And I wished he’d get his 400th win, just not against us. But he got it today and congratulations to him. He does things, he works hard ... his numbers prove it. Phil does a great job.”
Carr joked after the game at the notion that to win 400 games, you either have to be old or good.
“That’s what somebody said, ‘As long as you’ve been doing it, you should have,’” Carr added. “I said, ‘Well, true.’ But that’s still more than 10 wins a year. I always try to base it on getting 10 wins. If you get 10 wins, you’re a pretty good team. We’ve only not done that a couple of times. We only had, in all my years, the one losing season and that was my first year. I think we were two or three games under .500 and ever since we’ve either been a winning record or .500.
“We’ve done really well, probably the last 20 years. ... We went to the state championship in ’07. Those years, right in there, really turned the program. We were winning 20 (games a year). That year we were 22-1, the next year I think we went 18-2. That was really the time things turned. It’s just consistency, I think. You see a lot of programs that change coaches every couple of years. It’s hard for kids to keep changing. ... I think that’s important. There’s not a lot of change from year to year. Every kid comes in, they know what’s going on.”
The next milestone for Carr is the half-century mark which, if Northern can stay above 10 wins a season, should come around 2030.
