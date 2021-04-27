ROCKWOOD, Pa. — Undefeated Northern continued to roll, roughing up Rockwood, Pennsylvania, Monday afternoon 26-3 at Rockwood.
The 4-0 Huskies had 13 hits with three home runs while Jake Rush held Rockwood to only three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in the five-inning complete-game victory.
Chance Ritchey had three hits including a solo home run, double, single and four RBIs. Isaac Bittinger belted a three-run home run and Mason Brenneman had a two-run shot and an RBI single. Landon Broadwater added a two-run double, Jamison Warnick had two base hits and two RBIs and Rush had an RBI single.
Rockwood’s Luke Weaver had a first-inning two-run home run and later added a base hit. Jonathan Felesky had the other hit.
Northern hosts Keyser today at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary Christian 9 Heritage 8
BOWLING GREEN — Calvary Christian, held without a run through the first two innings and trailing by five going to its bottom half of the third, would score nine runs over the next four innings to upend Heritage Monday afternoon at the Hot Stove Complex at the Cumberland fairgrounds.
Both teams finished with six hits and combined for nine errors with the Eagles committing five.
Calvary’s Jonah Leith and Levi Carrington each had two RBIs. Leith doubled and Carrington had two singles. Winning pitcher Connor O’Brien, Eli Leith and Braden Rhodes all had base hits.
O’Brien, who took over for starter Eli Leith, struck out six in 4 2/3 innings. Noah Robinette, going 2 1/3, fanned four to get the save.
Heritage scored three runs in the top of the seventh to get to within one before Calvary got the final out for its fifth win.
Will Oates had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Jason Leisinger struck out four in four innings.
The Eagles (5-3, 2-0 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) plays Grace in Hagerstown on Thursday and hosts Paw Paw Friday at the fairgrounds. Both games begin at 4:30.
