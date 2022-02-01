ACCIDENT — Northern boys basketball head coach Jon Hinebaugh has been relieved of his duties by Garrett County Public Schools for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Ron Opel will serve as the interim coach. Games and practices will be held as scheduled.
The move comes after a Northern scouting report for its game against Southern on Jan. 14 circulated on social media Monday, in which disparaging and profane remarks were directed about a Southern basketball player.
In addition to the players’ tendencies, strengths and weaknesses that are on any scouting report, a disparaging and profane remark was included about the student athlete.
“GCPS and the Garrett County Board of Education do not approve of, nor condone, the use of disparaging or inappropriate remarks toward GCPS students or any other person or persons,” Garrett County Schools said in a release Monday.
Commented
