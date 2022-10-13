ACCIDENT — Ady Taylor notched a double-double, and Northern beat Bishop Walsh, 3-1, on Wednesday night.
The Huskies and Spartans split the opening two games, 25-17 in favor of Northern and 25-18 for BW, before Northern took the next two 25-18 and 25-12 to win the match.
Taylor finished with 14 digs, 27 assists, two blocks, two kills and an ace. Madison Seese had five aces, 14 kills, four blocks, two digs and an assist; Demi Ross tallied four aces, 10 kills and three digs; and Braelyn Brenneman garnered nine kills and three blocks.
Bishop Walsh did not report statistics from the game.
Northern won the junior varsity match, 25-7, 25-6. Callie Pudlak had four kills and three aces, and Madison Kilduff had four kills and four blocks.
Northern hosted Calvary on Thursday and is at Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh hosts Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 3, Fort Hill 0
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort swept Fort Hill, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10, on Wednesday night.
The Sentinels (2-11) were led by Devon Blank with four blocks, Jovie Breitfeller with 10 digs and eight kills, Bre O'Neal with nine digs, and Jaidee Guinn with 10 service points.
Frankfort did not report statistics from the game.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill (10-3) won, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23.
The Sentinels JVs were paced by Kamryn Rice with 11 points; Addi Franz with four assists, nine digs and seven points; Jaiden Fradiska with seven digs and 13 points; Kearstyn Rice with eight digs; Gabbi Robertson with 10 digs; MaeLeigh Plummer with nine points and three kills; and Cailin Robertson with 10 points.
Frankfort was at Allegany on Thursday night and competes in the Pumpkin Smash at Hedgesville along with East Hardy and Hampshire on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Fort Hill hosts St. Maria Goretti on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
