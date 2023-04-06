ACCIDENT — In a game featuring the two teams tied for second in the area, Northern defeated Keyser 7-1 on Wednesday afternoon.
The Huskies (7-1) took the lead for good in the second inning off of a pair of home runs.
“That’s a signature win for us,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “That’s the best win of the season so far against a quality team. I knew it was gonna be a dogfight. Cole Folk pitched a heck of a game for us.”
The Golden Tornado (4-4) found some late offense in the seventh, but not in time to complete a comeback.
“We just weren’t at our best level today,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “Our game was off today. Northern’s pitcher kept the ball around the plate. He threw strikes and kept us off balance. Northern’s always a good hitting team, they put the ball in play.”
After a scoreless first inning, Northern took over in the second. Leading off, Kellen Hinebaugh sent a fly ball deep over the left field fence. It was a solo home run to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.
Two batters later, Folk went deep to left center for a two-run homer. It was those two players first high school career home runs.
“Those two homers got us going,” Carr said. “We just kind of cruised from there.”
Northern loaded the bases with their next three batters. A wild pitch scored the runner from third to make it 4-0.
“Our pitcher was getting the ball up a little bit in the strike zone,” Rohrbaugh said. “And they were hitting it.”
The Huskies added a run in the third inning. With runners on the corners and two outs, a balk allowed the runner from third to score. The runner at first attempted a steal and caused the balk.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Northern added two runs in the fifth. Wally Brands and Luke Ross each singled for an RBI to increase the Husky lead to 7-0.
“That was huge to add on,” Carr said. “They’re a good hitting team and we’re on a short field. Those runs give us a little more breathing room.”
In the middle innings, the Huskies attempted three bunts. Keyser held them to one hit on a single by Liam Stewart in the third.
“Historically, this team bunts when they get a runner on so I look for it,” Rohrbaugh said. “We practice our bunt defenses everyday.”
After no one scored in the sixth, Keyser entered the top of the seventh looking to prevent the shutout.
A flyout and strikeout opened the inning with two quick outs. Back-to-back singles by Landon Tysinger and Noah Broadwater put two runners on.
An RBI base hit from Seth Healy to left put the Tornado on the board.
“We’re still fighting, you always wanna keep trying,” Rohrbaugh said. “When you score a run in the last inning, that shows we haven’t checked it in.”
Keyser grounded out on the next at-bat to end the game.
“Cole was starting to wear down, but he was still only at 95 pitches,” Carr said. “He didn’t want to come out, I told him this is your last hitter and he got him out.”
The Tornado combined for 20 hits in Tuesday’s game at Frankfort. They finished with eight on Wednesday.
“That’s baseball, it can change from day to day,” Rohrbaugh said.
Folk pitched a complete game for the Huskies. He allowed eight hits, one run and a walk with a pair of strikeouts.
Carr decided between two starters for Wednesday and went with Folk.
“We went with him because Cole has a better breaking ball,” he said. “We knew they can hit fastballs, they did against Frankfort last night. He proved me right, kept them off balance.”
Sebold finished 3 for 3 with a double while Hinebaugh went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI.
“He struggled last year, didn’t hit it real well last year,” Carr said of Sebold. “He’s been a much improved hitter this year. Even some of his outs have been hard hits.”
Broadwater went 1 2/3 innings as the Tornado starter. He allowed four hits, three earned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
Konner Bennett pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
“We were trying to keep the pitch count down because we have two games on Friday,” Rohrbaugh said. “We wanted to keep everybody where they had one day and would be ready for Friday.”
Youngblood went 2 for 3 with a double. Six other Keyser hitters had one hit each.
Northern hosts Fort Hill on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Keyser travels to Pendleton County to play a doubleheader on Friday. The Tornado play Petersburg at 2:30 p.m. and Pendleton County at 5.
“We can’t have a letdown,” Carr said. “We take no one for granted, we still gotta play (today).”
