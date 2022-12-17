MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Three Huskies scored in double figures in Northern’s 67-48 win over Meyersdale Friday in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.
The Huskies (2-1) led 30-17 at halftime and outscored the Red Raiders (1-5) in each of the final three quarters.
For Northern, Kellen Hinebaugh scored 19 points while Abe Schlipp scored 14. Ethan Sebold scored 11 points for the Huskies.
For Meyersdale, Braden Kretchman scored 15 points while Malachi Carr scored 13. Tyler Sandy scored 11 points for the Red Raiders.
The Huskies host Hancock on Monday at 6 p.m.
