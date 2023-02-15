ACCIDENT — Three Northern players scored in double figures and the Huskies' defense shut down Shanksville Stonycreek (Pa.) after the first quarter to come away with a 68-50 home victory Monday evening.
Shanksville scored 19 points in the opening eight minutes and led 19-13 going into the second, but Northern found its offense, scoring 23 points while holding the Vikings to eight for a 36-27 halftime lead.
The Huskies took control in third, leading 58-40 after a 22-13 period. Both teams closed the game with 10 points apiece.
Ethan Sebold led the Huskies with 15 points, hitting seven baskets and 1 of 2 free throws. Abe Schilpp scored 14 on six makes and 2 of 3 at the line. Luke Sechler scored 10 points on five baskets.
Easton Rhoten and Alex Knauff combined for 17 points. Rhoten made three 3-pointers for nine points and Knauff scored eight on four baskets.
Shanksville only had five players score. Logan McCall had a game-high 17 points, making five baskets including three 3-pointers and he was 4 of 6 at the foul line. Christian Musser, who was 4 of 8 at the line, had six field goals to finish with 16 points and Braxton Newman had five makes for 10 points.
Michael Kipp made two 3s for six points and Ian Fox made one of two free throws.
Northern also won the junior varsity game, 50-47.
Caleb Hinebaugh, with 12 points, and Luke Ross with 11 led the Huskies. Braxton Faidley scored 14 and Braxton Newman had 10 for Shanksville.
Northern (11-9) hosted Frankfort Tuesday night.
Washington;66
Mountain Ridge;56
FROSTBURG — Despite a game-high performance from Peyton Miller, Washington's long-range shooting proved to be the difference as the visiting Patriots upset the Miners Monday evening.
Miller scored 26 points on 11 field goals and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Uma Pua'uali was the only other Miner to reach double figures with a basket in the second quarter and an 8 of 11 evening at the foul line for 10 points.
David Miller added seven points on two 3s and a foul shot and Andrew Ketterman and Xavier Payton each had four points. Tyson Shumaker made a 3-pointer and Will Patterson added a field goal.
Mountain Ridge (9-11) led 16-13 after the first period and was up two, 29-27, at halftime. The Patriots, however, took a 46-44 lead into the final eight minutes where they outscored the Miners 20-12.
Washington (3-15) had three players score in double figures, led by Trenton Burch's 25 points on nine field goals, including half of the team's eight 3-pointers, and 3 of 4 foul shots. Two other Patriots each finished with eight points.
Chance Zimmerman added 13 points, nine in the first quarter, and Josh McCarthey had 10, six in the fourth quarter. Maleke Smith and Khristopher Doleman each scored eight with Doleman getting six in the final period as well.
Washington also won the junior varsity game, 48-45, behind 14 points from Braylon Berry, 10 from Sean McCarthey and nine by Justin Brown.
Mountain Ridge had nine players score led by Owen Bannon's nine points and Brady Moran's eight.
The Miners visit Southern on Friday at 7:30. Washington hosted Musselman on Tuesday and hosts Fort Hill on Thursday at 7:30.
