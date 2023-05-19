ACCIDENT — For the second time in three years, Northern clinched a spot in the Class 1A semifinals with a 6-3 win over Snow Hill on Friday.
The Huskies (18-4) won in all three phases of the game, putting together a team effort at home.
“Gutsy performance from all our kids,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “I thought our kids grinded out some really good at-bats. We got things going early, it kinda got them off their game.”
The Eagles (14-7) scored all three of their runs in the third inning.
“Their pitcher did a great job of getting ahead of hitters,” Snow Hill head coach Todd Lampman said. “Threw a lot of strikes and they made plays when they put the ball in play. We had a couple chances with guys on base. When we needed one we couldn’t get a timely hit.”
Snow Hill is located just shy of 300 miles away from Accident on the Eastern Shore. The Eagles drove almost five hours to Garrett County.
“I think anytime you ride that long, it becomes a challenge,” Lampman said. “We might look back at the trip and rehash how it affected us, but right now our guys competed till the last pitch. That’s all we can ask of them.”
Northern’s offense got off to a fast start in the first inning. After back-to-back hits by Luke Ross and Myles Uphold, Northern took the lead on a base hit from Kellen Hinebaugh. The second runner was tagged out at home.
Wally Brands hit a chopper to third that drove in another run to make it 2-0.
“It’s always nice in these kind of games to get a lead and make that team play from behind,” Carr said. “I wish we could’ve added a run there, the guy got thrown out at the plate. But I’m gonna risk that every time. With a lead it’s easier to do that, when you’re behind or tied maybe you don’t send them.”
The Huskies added another run in the third on a fly ball. With runners on the corners, a throwing error in center field brought home a run.
Down 3-0 in the third inning, Snow Hill had two outs with runners on the corners.
The Eagles rallied for five straight two-out base hits. Finn Mahoney, Anthony Hulslander and Kolten Zender each drove in a run to tie the game.
“The guys had been through the lineup once,” Lampman said. “They had seen him one time through, we took a little better approach. We were trying to get the barrel on time and got some hits through.”
The Huskies responded in the bottom of the third. Brands doubled to right to give Northern a 4-3 lead.
A wide throw to third base on a pickoff attempt allowed Brands to score and extend the Huskies lead to 5-3.
“It was huge to answer back,” Carr said. “I thought that was really key because if we don’t, maybe the momentum stays on their side. The game is a different game.”
Northern loaded the bases in the fifth inning and Ethan Sebold singled to add another run to the Huskies lead.
In the top of the seventh, back-to-back hits and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs for Snow Hill.
“We had our guys taking a called strike,” Lampman said of the final inning. “That gave us a chance to track timing and they put some better swings on it. Knowing they can’t hit a four-run home run, they just needed baserunners.”
Sebold struck out the next two batters and got a flyout to end the game.
“I went out and told him to relax,” Carr said. “I said you’re facing the No. 1 hitter, their best hitter. He’s hit every ball hard today, let’s say he hits one hard right at us and turn a double play. I just wanted to give him confidence and said I didn’t come out here to take you out. It’s your game, you’ve earned the right to try and finish.”
Sebold went the distance for the Huskies, allowing eight hits, three runs and one walk with five strikeouts.
“He hasn’t pitched a lot in the past week,” Carr said. “For him to come out and do what he did today, hats off to him.”
Northern combined for 12 hits with four Huskies recording multiple hits. The Huskies faced Snow Hill’s ace Cole Swift who is committed to Division 1 Radford University.
“We did a lot of good things,” Carr said. “Grinding out, getting deep into counts. It definitely helped playing Allegany because that speed was about the same. It was good to not see someone real slow and have to face that.”
Swift went five innings for the Eagles, allowing 12 hits, five earned runs and one walk with two strikeouts. Zender struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning.
“He didn’t really have his breaking ball,” Lampman said of Swift. “Having that pitch available against that group of hitters probably would’ve made a difference.”
Northern advances to the Class 1A state semifinals on Tuesday in Frederick. The Huskies will play the winner of Colonel Richardson and Central who play on Saturday.
“For this group, we’re ahead of ourselves a little bit,” Carr said. “We’re a little ahead of our time, we thought we’d be this kind of team next year. But we’re early, so let’s keep things going.”
