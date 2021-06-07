OAKLAND — Northern scored five runs in the second inning and seven in the fourth to defeat cross-county rival Southern 12-1 on the road Friday afternoon.
Three Huskies had two hits out of the team’s 10, led by Jake Rush’s double and a triple. Logan Miller, Landon Broadwater and Mason Brennenman all finished with two RBIs. Miller belted a two-run double, Broadwater had a double and single and Brennenman had a double. Chance Ritchie had an RBI single.
Southern’s Isaac Upole tripled and scored. He was the only Ram with an extra-base hit out of the team’s five.
Hallenbeck struck out five in four innings and Brenneman had two in his lone inning of work.
Northern finished the regular season 14-2 and Southern 7-9. Both teams play Wednesday in the playoffs.
The Rams visit Allegany at 4 p.m. and the Huskies host Mountain Ridge at 4:30.
