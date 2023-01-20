HANCOCK — Ethan Sebold scored a team-high 20 points, and Northern crushed Hancock, 66-40, on Thursday night.
Northern (8-4) led 25-15 after the first quarter and held Hancock to just two points in the second to lead 36-17 at the half. The Huskies outscored the Panthers, 30-23, during the second half.
In addition to Sebold, Easton Rhoten tallied 11 points, and Derek Bittinger scored 10 for Northern. Robbie Rollman chipped in eight points, and Alex Knauff added six.
Northern hosts Mountain Ridge (5-6) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Paw Paw 58, Timber Ridge 26
CROSS JUNCTION, Va. — Donovan Tanouye scored 17 points, and Paw Paw routed Timber Ridge on Thursday night for its third straight win.
The Pirates (9-4) held Timber Ridge scoreless in the opening quarter to lead 24-0. Tanouye had eight in the quarter.
Paw Paw led 35-11 at the half and 49-20 after three. Dalton Kasekamp and Tyler McGraw scored nine and seven points, respectively. Eight different Pirates scored at least four points.
Paw Paw hosted Highland on Friday and is at Hyndman on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
