PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Northern’s bus to Petersburg was delayed, pushing the start time Thursday back 20 minutes, but the Huskies offense was right on time.
Northern scored on all six of its offensive possessions, and penalties killed Petersburg during the first half to allow the Huskies to build a 35-12 lead. With a Northern rushing attack that gashed the Vikings for 328 yards on 47 carries, there was no coming back.
Ethan Sebold scored three touchdowns, Kyle Broadwater rushed for 137 yards and found the end zone twice, as Northern unseated unbeaten Petersburg, 49-20, to improve to 3-3. The fifth-ranked Vikings fall to 5-1.
“This is a tough offense to defend because they have athletes,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “I thought we played well up front and we were physical, and that was the difference.
“We talked all week that the way we win this game is ... we have to control the game with our offense, and we did that.”
Petersburg was only outgained by two yards, 328-326, but the Huskies rarely had any negative plays and they won the turnover battle, 2-0.
“We’ve kind of been lackadaisical in practice the last two weeks, kinda celebrating our 5-0,” Petersburg head coach Donny Evans said. “We haven’t won anything yet, we have to come out and practice and look sharp in practice.
“How we practice is how we play, and tonight, I felt we played like we practiced this week. Also, that’s a tribute to Northern and some of the things that they do.”
The story of the first half was Northern’s unstoppable offense, and seven Petersburg penalties for 75 yards — most of which were holding calls — that stunted the Vikings’ offense.
Of Northern’s four offensive touchdowns before halftime, three came by way of short runs from Sebold — who ended the night with 90 yards on 14 rushes — and the other on a two-yard Kellen Hinebaugh run.
By the time it was all said and done, Northern had a 19-10 advantage in first downs — 18 of which came on running plays. The Huskies had a noticeable advantage in size on the trenches.
“Northern is very well-coached up front, and they do very well at what they do,” Evans said. “They run the ball very well. I don’t think they passed the ball all night. They do what they do best.
“We just couldn’t get low enough on them and be physical enough. ... We weren’t showing a lot of effort and intensity there to start the game.”
After three straight Northern scores and consecutive Petersburg three-and-outs gave the Huskies a 21-0 lead in the first minute of the second quarter, the Vikings finally got on the board.
Trace Rohrbaugh returned a kickoff 69 yards to the Northern 26, and Bumby Van Meter sprinted 20 yards for a score on a quarterback keeper.
The Vikings stole a possession when Cameron Ault recovered an onside kick, but Northern stamped out the momentum when Kyle Broadwater returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown.
Peyton Day cut the Petersburg deficit back to two scores when he toe-tapped the sideline and navigated 44 yards to the house to make it 26-12 with three minutes left in the half.
Day finished with 114 yards on 16 carries, adding a 34-yard receiving touchdown from Van Meter with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Northern cemented its edge before the intermission with a six-play, 48-yard touchdown drive that lasted a little more than two minutes, capped by Sebold’s third TD.
The half ended with a Timmy Folk interception on a long Petersburg pass.
Northern’s defense forced a Petersburg three-and-out to open the second half, and the Huskies drove 45 yards on two plays, the latter a 30-yard touchdown burst by Broadwater that made it 42-12.
After the Huskies stopped Petersburg on downs, Hinebaugh capped a 9-play, 73-yard drive with a 10-yard TD run. The score gave Northern a 49-12 lead entering the fourth quarter. Hinebaugh rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Petersburg will look to bounce back next week when it hosts Mountain View. Northern faces a stiff home test against No. 2 Mountain Ridge (5-0).
“I’m gonna go see them (against Fort Hill tonight), I’m going down to personally watch them,” Carr said of Mountain Ridge. “We know they’re very good. They have a chance to be in the state championship game, and probably a chance to pull off the win tomorrow.”
