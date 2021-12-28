BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Northern dropped its opening game of the Berkeley Springs tournament to Southern Fulton, 46-43, on Monday night.
The Huskies trailed 27-12 at halftime and 42-28 entering the final quarter, before embarking on a fourth-period comeback — in which they outscored Southern Fulton, 15-4 — that came up just short.
Tyler Yoder paced Northern with 12 points on four field goals, two threes, and a 2 for 3 effort from the charity stripe. Kellen Hinebaugh chipped in 11 points on five buckets, and Myles Uphold scored six.
The Southern Fulton duo of Konner Pittman and Zach Price led the way with 18 points apiece. Holden Stoter tallied five points.
Northern (3-2) faced Boonsboro (3-1) in the consolation game last night.
