CUMBERLAND — Michaela Brenneman and Madison Seese both recorded a double-double, leading Northern to an improbable comeback over Allegany on Wednesday night in high school volleyball action.
Brenneman tallied 27 digs and 10 kills to go along with two assists and a pair of blocks, while Seese recorded 12 digs, 12 kills, three aces and two assists.
The Campers won the first two sets comfortably, 25-4 and 25-15. The Huskies rallied to win the next two, 25-19 and 27-25, before taking the decisive set 15-9.
Myla Lee led Allegany with 24 points with four aces and 16 digs for a double-double performance. Zoey Rhodes tacked on 20 points, seven digs, seven assists and four aces, Anna Martz had 33 digs and 10 points with two assists for the Campers’ second double-double, and Grace Stevenson added nine kills, three points, three digs and two blocks.
After splitting the first two sets — 25-14 Allegany and 25-17 Northern — in the JV game, the Campers won the third set 15-11 to take the match.
Leading Allegany with a double-double was Kinsey Hostetler with 15 digs, 12 points, one kill and one ace. Allison Leatherman had an all-around performance with eight digs, six points, four assists, two kills and a pair of aces, while Ada McFarland added six points, four digs and two kills.
Northern was led by Katelyn Vansickle with five kills and two aces and Katie Allen with five assists.
The Campers host Keyser on Thursday, Oct. 7, while the Huskies traveled to Mountain Ridge Thursday evening.
