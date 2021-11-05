ACCIDENT — For just the second time in school history, the Northern Huskies won a home playoff game, and they did it in decisive fashion blasting Smithsburg, 45-9, on Friday night.
“We had to play a game tonight like we did against Frankfort and Keyser to win, and we did that,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “Big win for our program, it’s only the second time we’ve won a home playoff game, and the first was against Smithsburg too.”
Jamison Warnick starred on offense with four first-half touchdowns and 19 carries for 165 yards. The senior also intercepted a pass.
Hayden Loewendick forced three turnovers on defense, recovering two Smithsburg fumbles and picking off a pass.
It was a dream opening half for Northern (5-5), who took a 38-0 lead into the locker room.
In addition to Warnick’s quartet of scoring scampers, Luke Ross ran 61 yards to the house and Wally Brands split the uprights on a 27-yard field goal — the first of the freshman’s career.
Ross added another touchdown from six yards out, and after Brands converted his sixth extra point, the Huskies’ lead stood at 45 points entering the fourth.
Against a unit of mostly junior varsity players, Smithsburg delivered a pair of scoring plays in the final stanza. Cameron Rejonis drilled a 40-yard field goal with 8:59 left. On the final play of the game, quarterback Dylan Moser hit Zachary Smith for a 62-yard passing touchdown.
Northern finished with 11 first downs, all rushing, to Smithsburg’s 7.
Moser completed just 6 of 22 passes for 95 yards — he threw for nearly 200 against Fort Hill earlier this year.
The Huskies had 321 yards of total offense; Smithsburg tallied 159.
Ross was second on Northern with 82 yards on 14 carries. Logan Miller added 64 on 12 tries. Ashton Redman topped Smithsburg with 11 totes for 54 yards.
The Huskies were led on defense by Chance Ritchie, who garnered eight tackles. Loewendick had six stops and a sack, Cam Friend had a sack and Cole Moore finished with six stops.
Ethan Sebold played in his first game since getting injured against Moorefield on Oct. 8, and the middle linebacker had seven tackles.
“Tonight was really the first time we had the starting 11 we had to start the year since we played Moorefield,” Carr said.
No. 4 Northern’s reward for securing its third playoff win in school history is a date with No. 1 Fort Hill (8-0), tops both in the Area Top 5 and in all of Class 1A, in the co-region finals at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Huskies played the Sentinels tough in Cumberland to start the season, falling 17-7.
“It’s a tough task to be able to go down there in the stadium and beat them,” Carr said. “We were down there once to start the year and we were able to hang in there. They’re a better team now than when we were when we went down there, but we feel like we are too.”
